Lord-Lieutenant of Gwynedd celebrates high achievers from the Armed Forces community
Cadet Flight Sergeant Ysanne Duncan of No2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets has been recognised by the Queen’s representative for the county and appointed as a Lord-Lieutenant cadet for Gwynedd for 2022.
Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Edmund Seymour Bailey Esq CStJ FRAgS appointed Cadet Flight Sergeant Duncan at an awards ceremony at Caernarfon Army Reserve Centre, Caernarfon, on April 28.
The role, which lasts for one year, includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.
More than 50 people attended the event, to mark the new appointment which will see Ysanne represent her peers and respective organisations at local and national level occasions.
Cadet Flight Sergeant Duncan will follow in the footsteps of Cadet Sergeant Elise Faragher from Tywyn, of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force and Cadet Flight Sergeant Mia Jones from Anglesey, of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets who were both awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2021 representatives.
At the ceremony which recognised high achievers from the reserves and cadet communities, two adults were recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.
They were Staff Sergeant Instructor Louise Hughes of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force and Mrs Ann Kennedy of Holyhead Sea Cadet Corps.
There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.
The awards ceremony was organised by RFCA for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.
