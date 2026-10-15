Lords Committee warns of delivery risks for the next generation of new towns

However, steps can be taken to ensure that the programme is delivered. Read more in the Built Environment Committee’s third and final report on new towns.

Chair’s comments

Lord Gascoigne, Chair of the Built Environment Committee, said:

“Our Committee has identified five barriers which the Government must overcome if it is going to make the next generation of new towns a reality. First and foremost, the Government must take decisive action and provide the necessary assurances to the key interested parties that the programme will be delivered. “The Government needs to inspire confidence across the supply chain to boost building material availability, secure a steady pipeline of skilled workers, and safeguard the future of energy and water by introducing a national resilience framework plan. It also needs to support the wider use of innovative technologies.”

Key points

In its report, the Committee identified five main limiting factors which are slowing or preventing the completion of the new towns programme:

The UK’s capacity to produce and manufacture building materials and construction products has declined, exposing UK supply chains to global volatility. This means there is a shortage in some of the key construction materials which will be needed to build the new towns. Providers of key utilities lack extra capacity to serve new towns. This means that the construction of the new towns could be delayed by a lack of connections to utilities. Building the new towns will require significant and unprecedented growth in the construction workforce. Yet, there is a shortage of workers in key construction roles. New and innovative technologies need to be better integrated into new town design. Technologies like modular construction and grey water harvesting can make new homes quicker to build and cheaper to live in. The Government has a role to play in removing any barriers to the use of these technologies. The built environment sector requires clarity from the Government, backed up with strong action which shows that the new towns programme will come to fruition. The Government have told us that they remain absolutely committed to the new towns programme. It is now time to act and work collaboratively with the sector to earn their confidence.

The Committee concluded that the Government can overcome the barriers slowing or preventing the completion of the new towns, if the following steps are taken:

1. Instil confidence to drive the supply of building materials

Britain’s reduced construction rates mean that demand for building materials has contracted. If the sector is confident in the Government’s commitment to the new towns programme, then the programme can act as a stimulus to the sector, reassuring suppliers that demand for building materials will remain high for decades to come.

2. Require resilient infrastructure

New towns will need access to an abundant and resilient supply of key utilities and infrastructure. The Government must introduce a national resilience framework plan as soon as possible, to safeguard the future of energy and water for megaprojects, which should include new towns.

3. Ensure an adequate supply of skilled workers

As part of their forthcoming jobs plan, the Government should undertake a national review of non-degree construction training and apprenticeships to assess their effectiveness and relevance to modern construction and to the needs of employers. This should also examine the reasons for high drop-out rates from construction training courses. The new town delivery bodies must establish strong and effective working arrangements with employers and training providers to establish accredited training and apprenticeships tailored to the particular requirements of new town development.

4. Make it easier to employ innovative technologies

New towns are an opportunity to showcase the best use of new technologies that will make housing quicker to build and more sustainable to live in. Economies of scale and Government support should mean that novel building materials and techniques are more likely to receive regulatory approval and are more appealing to insurers, when their use is demonstrated on a large-scale. The Government has a role to play in removing any barriers to their use.

5. Commit and build

The Minister of State for Housing and Planning that he and the Government remain committed to the new towns programme. Developers, the construction sector, training providers, utility firms and others are both willing and able to deliver but they require the confidence to invest and expand production. It is now time for the Government to act and work collaboratively with the sector to earn their confidence.

Further information