Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Lords Committee warns of delivery risks for the next generation of new towns
However, steps can be taken to ensure that the programme is delivered. Read more in the Built Environment Committee’s third and final report on new towns.
- Report: New Towns: Commit and Build (HTML)
- Report New Towns: Commit and Build (PDF)
- Inquiry: New Towns: Bricks and Mortar
- Built Enviornment Committee
Chair’s comments
Lord Gascoigne, Chair of the Built Environment Committee, said:
“Our Committee has identified five barriers which the Government must overcome if it is going to make the next generation of new towns a reality. First and foremost, the Government must take decisive action and provide the necessary assurances to the key interested parties that the programme will be delivered.
“The Government needs to inspire confidence across the supply chain to boost building material availability, secure a steady pipeline of skilled workers, and safeguard the future of energy and water by introducing a national resilience framework plan. It also needs to support the wider use of innovative technologies.”
Key points
In its report, the Committee identified five main limiting factors which are slowing or preventing the completion of the new towns programme:
- The UK’s capacity to produce and manufacture building materials and construction products has declined, exposing UK supply chains to global volatility. This means there is a shortage in some of the key construction materials which will be needed to build the new towns.
- Providers of key utilities lack extra capacity to serve new towns. This means that the construction of the new towns could be delayed by a lack of connections to utilities.
- Building the new towns will require significant and unprecedented growth in the construction workforce. Yet, there is a shortage of workers in key construction roles.
- New and innovative technologies need to be better integrated into new town design. Technologies like modular construction and grey water harvesting can make new homes quicker to build and cheaper to live in. The Government has a role to play in removing any barriers to the use of these technologies.
- The built environment sector requires clarity from the Government, backed up with strong action which shows that the new towns programme will come to fruition. The Government have told us that they remain absolutely committed to the new towns programme. It is now time to act and work collaboratively with the sector to earn their confidence.
The Committee concluded that the Government can overcome the barriers slowing or preventing the completion of the new towns, if the following steps are taken:
1. Instil confidence to drive the supply of building materials
Britain’s reduced construction rates mean that demand for building materials has contracted. If the sector is confident in the Government’s commitment to the new towns programme, then the programme can act as a stimulus to the sector, reassuring suppliers that demand for building materials will remain high for decades to come.
2. Require resilient infrastructure
New towns will need access to an abundant and resilient supply of key utilities and infrastructure. The Government must introduce a national resilience framework plan as soon as possible, to safeguard the future of energy and water for megaprojects, which should include new towns.
3. Ensure an adequate supply of skilled workers
As part of their forthcoming jobs plan, the Government should undertake a national review of non-degree construction training and apprenticeships to assess their effectiveness and relevance to modern construction and to the needs of employers. This should also examine the reasons for high drop-out rates from construction training courses. The new town delivery bodies must establish strong and effective working arrangements with employers and training providers to establish accredited training and apprenticeships tailored to the particular requirements of new town development.
4. Make it easier to employ innovative technologies
New towns are an opportunity to showcase the best use of new technologies that will make housing quicker to build and more sustainable to live in. Economies of scale and Government support should mean that novel building materials and techniques are more likely to receive regulatory approval and are more appealing to insurers, when their use is demonstrated on a large-scale. The Government has a role to play in removing any barriers to their use.
5. Commit and build
The Minister of State for Housing and Planning that he and the Government remain committed to the new towns programme. Developers, the construction sector, training providers, utility firms and others are both willing and able to deliver but they require the confidence to invest and expand production. It is now time for the Government to act and work collaboratively with the sector to earn their confidence.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/518/built-environment-committee/news/218152/lords-committee-warns-of-delivery-risks-for-the-next-generation-of-new-towns/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
What should MPs put under the microscope? Public responses published15/10/2026 17:10:00
The Science and Technology Committee has published the results of its call for ideas on what it should explore during this Parliament.
PAC Chair’s Annual Report ’26 urges govt to make ready for a more volatile future14/10/2026 15:05:00
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP yesterday publishes his Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair’s Annual Report - his second as PAC Chair.
Justice Committee welcomes Government response on jury trial reform but warns plan to expand magistrates’ court capacity must be deliverable09/10/2026 09:05:00
Ministers must demonstrate the plan to expand capacity in the magistrates’ court is deliverable and meets demand, the Justice Committee has warned, as it publishes the Government response to its legislative scrutiny report on the flagship court reforms.
First Speaker’s Apprenticeship Academy Graduates Complete Programme with 100% Employment Success07/10/2026 11:15:00
The first apprentices to join the Speaker’s Apprenticeship Academy have successfully completed their two-year programme, marking an important milestone for the initiative.
BBC Royal Charter Review: MPs set out plan to secure future success as broadcaster reaches ‘fork in the road’02/10/2026 09:25:00
The BBC should explore new ways to raise revenue, make better use of its buildings to support the creator economy, and spend more wisely when competing for programming, as part of a plan to ensure it is fit for the future and able to compete with the best in the world.
Chair welcomes PM announcement of National Centre for Information Defence25/09/2026 11:25:00
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 22 September, the Prime Minister announced a new National Centre for Information Defence to ‘detect, attribute and disrupt’ hostile state information attacks.
Don’t shoot the messenger: MPs call for protection of OBR role and longer-term thinking23/09/2026 15:05:00
Policymakers must resist the temptation to blame the UK’s independent economic forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), when required to make difficult decisions as a result of tight public finances and higher government debt, a new report by the Treasury Committee warns.
As British Steel costs top half a billion pounds, PAC asks govt: What’s the plan?21/09/2026 12:05:00
Decisions about many aspects of the future of publicly-owned British Steel remain unresolved.