Lorry driver charged after 136 kilos of cocaine found in trailer doors

A Lithuanian lorry driver has been charged after cocaine worth around £6.8 million was seized as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation.

Edgaras Slusnys, 37, who was living in Northern Ireland, was arrested by NCA officers after his lorry was stopped on Friday evening (23 September) in Liverpool.

The truck, registered with a Northern Ireland-based haulier, was searched with assistance from Merseyside Police and Border Force.

Officers recovered 136 kilos of cocaine from within a sophisticated hide in the rear doors of the lorry’s trailer, which when cut would have a street value of £6.8 million.

Slusnys was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court yesterday (25 September). He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “This seizure has dealt a significant blow to an organised crime gang, and removed a substantial quantity of dangerous drugs from the streets. The investigation continues to identify and bring to justice all those involved.”