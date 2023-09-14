Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Lorry driver found guilty of £2.4m excise duty fraud on counterfeit cigarettes
A man who was caught smuggling millions of counterfeit cigarettes into the UK has been convicted of evading more than £2.4 million in excise duty.
Timothy James Goodlad, 58, of Barnetby, Lincolnshire, has been found guilty today (12 September 2023) of fraudulent evasion of duty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.
On 28 November 2019, a lorry driven by Goodlad was stopped by Border Force Officers at the Eurotunnel UK Control Zone in France.
The defendant handed over documents indicating that he was carrying 26 pallets of laminate wood which had been picked up in Belgium that morning from a supplier and was destined for a building supplies company in Scunthorpe.
However, when the Border Force Officers examined the lorry’s load it was found to be full of pallets containing counterfeit cigarettes in brown cardboard boxes. In total there were 8,319,400 cigarettes.
It was calculated, that excise duty totalling £2,448,492 should have been paid.
The defendant was arrested and in a subsequent interview claimed he was unaware of what had been loaded into the vehicle and gave details of where he had travelled, stopped and collected the load from.
The evidence showed that Goodlad’s account in interview, of where the vehicle had stopped to collect its load, was inconsistent with the data recorded by the lorry’s tracking system. Prosecutors presented this to the court along with other evidence to prove Goodlad’s guilt to the jury.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/lorry-driver-found-guilty-ps24m-excise-duty-fraud-counterfeit-cigarettes
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Lorry driver found guilty of £2.4m excise duty fraud on counterfeit cigarettes14/09/2023 09:25:00
A man who was caught smuggling millions of counterfeit cigarettes into the UK has been convicted of evading more than £2.4 million in excise duty.
Former company director found guilty of multi-million-pound fraudulent property selling scheme12/09/2023 09:25:00
A former company director has been found guilty for his role in a property scheme in which he sought fraudulently to sell a community centre without the knowledge of the owners.
DPP Speech to the Bar Council, 9 September 202311/09/2023 12:25:00
DPP Speech given recently (9 September 2023) to the Bar Council.
Former prison officer sentenced for falsifying records of welfare checks05/09/2023 12:20:00
A former prison officer at HMP Lincoln has been sentenced after he failed to carry out required checks on a vulnerable prisoner and falsified records relating to his care.
A46 car crash murderers sentenced04/09/2023 15:25:00
A TikTok influencer, her mother and a group of associates have been sentenced at Leicester Crown Court for their involvement in the killing of two men on the A46 in Leicestershire.
Serious sexual offender who used false identities to blackmail women and children online has been convicted30/08/2023 14:10:00
A man who blackmailed women and children into engaging in degrading sexual acts for him has been convicted.
Lucy Letby found guilty of baby murders18/08/2023 16:20:00
A nurse has been convicted of murdering newborn babies at the hospital where she worked.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Former primary school teacher jailed for child sexual abuse offences09/08/2023 16:20:00
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been jailed for child sexual abuse offences.