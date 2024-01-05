National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Lorry driver jailed after NCA investigation
A Lithuanian lorry driver has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after attempting to import cocaine worth £4.8 million into the UK.
Rimas Ekleris, aged 59, had 60kg of the drug hidden in his cab unit when he arrived at Immingham Dock on 19 August 2022, having travelled from Cuxhaven in Germany.
Acting on intelligence provided by the National Crime Agency, Border Force officers searched the vehicle and discovered the cocaine in a purpose-built concealment beneath the floor.
NCA investigators, working in conjunction with the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau, obtained recordings of phone conversations that proved Ekleris had known about the packages, collected them from the supplier, and been instructed on how to open the secret compartment.
Ekleris was found guilty by a jury at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday 25 September 2023. He was sentenced at the same court yesterday (Thursday 4 January 2024) to 14 years in prison.
The wider organised crime group is subject to ongoing investigation in Lithuania, which is being supported by the National Crime Agency.
Carl Barrass, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said:
“Despite maintaining his innocence throughout the trial, Rimas Ekleris was found guilty and now faces several years behind bars.
“Work by NCA officers, and by our partners at Border Force, was instrumental in not only detecting the sophisticated concealment, but proving that he was in on the plot from the start.
“Class A drugs ruin lives, and we are determined to prevent individuals like Ekleris from fuelling drug supply chains, causing untold harm to communities up and down the country.”
Danny Hewitt, Director, Border Force said:
“Our Border Force officers played a pivotal role in detecting and seizing millions of pounds worth of cocaine which ensured that this dangerous criminal was arrested and brought to justice.
“We remain committed to stopping dangerous drugs from entering the country. Our Border Force officers continue to work relentlessly to keep the public safe and our borders secure.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/lorry-driver-jailed-after-nca-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: NCA appeals for help tracing wanted man05/01/2024 10:15:00
National Crime Agency investigators have launched an appeal to help trace a man wanted as part of a drugs investigation.
Tracked down in Spain - fugitive wanted over UK drug plot faces extradition01/01/2024 12:10:00
A fugitive wanted by the National Crime Agency in connection with drug smuggling and distribution in the UK has been arrested in southern Spain
Wolverhampton woman charged over pre-Christmas cocaine seizure29/12/2023 12:20:00
National Crime Agency officers have charged a 58-year-old woman from Wolverhampton with drug smuggling offences following a seizure at Heathrow Airport.
Woman charged as part of NCA cash smuggling investigation26/12/2023 12:15:00
A woman has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of tens of millions of pounds in criminal cash between the UK and the United Arab Emirates.
Teenager sentenced for online campaign of harassment and stalking26/12/2023 11:15:00
A teenager from London has been sentenced after conducting an online campaign of stalking and harassment against female internet users.
Three British nationals arrested as international operation leads to seizure of 1.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic22/12/2023 16:15:00
Three British nationals have been arrested as part of an international operation against drug trafficking across the Atlantic, which has seen around 1.2 tonnes of cocaine seized from a boat
Second member of travelling child abuse network sentenced in UK21/12/2023 10:20:00
A man from London has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for sexually abusing young boys in Morocco.
Banker charged with bribery20/12/2023 11:25:00
A former Director of Corporate Banking at First Bank of Nigeria (UK) has been charged with a bribery offence following a National Crime Agency investigation.