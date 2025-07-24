National Crime Agency
Lorry driver sentenced for smuggling woman and six-year-old child into UK
A man who smuggled a woman and her six-year-old child into the UK in a lorry has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Polish national Dawid Flis, 37, was arrested by NCA officers on Sunday 23 March having arrived in his HGV from the Hook of Holland into the Port of Killingholme, North Lincolnshire.
The vehicle was searched by Border Force, who were working with the NCA, and the woman and child, both Albanian nationals, were found concealed in the bunk area of the driver's cab.
The woman told investigators that she had agreed to pay 25,000 euro to be taken to the UK and had paid 12,500 euro to date. She said she had arranged to meet Flis at the roadside in Holland and he had let them both into the cab.
Flis appeared at Grimsby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration. He was sentenced at the same court yesterday (23 July) to four years in prison. He will be deported after serving his sentence.
NCA Branch Commander Sara Moore said:
"Dawid Flis abused his position as a lorry driver to attempt to smuggle a woman and child into the UK.
"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we will continue in our pursuit of individuals who are involved in this criminality at every step of the chain."
One man arrested as part of the same incident has been extradited to Italy. A second remains on bail.
