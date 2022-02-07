Lorry driver smuggled cocaine in shipment of frozen potatoes

An HGV driver has been jailed for smuggling £480,000 worth of cocaine whilst delivering a shipment of frozen potatoes from the Netherlands.

The National Crime Agency started an investigation into Bryan Anthony Hughes, 30, from Ballymena, Northern Ireland, after his lorry was stopped at the UK Inbound border in Coquelles, France, on 16 October 2021.

Hughes told Border Force officers he had been to Tilburg in the Netherlands. His cab was then searched by officers and eight kilos of cocaine was found inside baggage and in a locker.

National Crime Agency officers estimate the drugs would be worth £480,000 at street level.

The NCA investigation found that Hughes had travelled from the Netherlands, having collected a legitimate cargo of frozen potatoes for delivery in the North West of England.

When interviewed by officers, Hughes made no comment but later pleaded guilty to importing a Class A drug at Canterbury Crown Court on 2 December 2021. He was recently (4 February 2022) sentenced to seven years and six months at the same court.

Mark Howes, NCA Branch Commander, recently said: