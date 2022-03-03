National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Lorry driver who attempted to smuggle guns jailed
A Romanian man has been jailed for four years for attempting to smuggle three handguns into the UK. National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after Ionut Constantin Diaconu, 36, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on 12 July 2021.
He was passenger in a lorry being driven by fellow Romanian Constantin Neascu, 39, which was searched by Border Force.
Three converted Ekol model Gediz self-loading gas pistols marked as Glock were found hidden in a wine box inside a rucksack on the drivers bunk.
Officers also found two Albanian men hiding in the trailer, who were attempting to enter the UK illegally, and 21,550 cigarettes in the cab.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of importing firearms, facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and importing cigarettes.
In an interview with NCA investigators, Diaconu said that he was asked to pick up the rucksack and take it to England, but claimed to have not looked inside or realised it contained anything illegal.
Diaconu pleaded guilty to the firearms offence at Maidstone Crown Court recently (28 February), for which he was jailed for four years. He received an additional four month sentence for revenue evasion on the cigarettes. Neascu was also jailed for four months in relation to the cigarette seizure.
Mark Howes, Branch Commander at the NCA, recently said:
“Diaconu was carrying a lethal cargo of weapons, which would have undoubtedly ended up in the hands of organised criminals.
“The supply of firearms is closely linked with the drugs trade, and weapons are used to instil fear, inflict violence and in some cases to kill.
“Thankfully, working with Border Force, we managed to stop these firearms reaching the streets and have protected the public.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/lorry-driver-who-attempted-to-smuggle-guns-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
450 users of child abuse platform arrested in the UK02/03/2022 14:15:00
450 people have been arrested in the UK after they were identified as members of an online platform used for trading child sexual abuse material.
Britain's most wanted woman arrested in Spain after nine years on the run02/03/2022 10:33:00
A money launderer involved in a £1 billion mobile phone tax scam who was one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain.
NCA investigation sees man jailed after gun recovered from Birmingham street01/03/2022 14:15:00
A man from Birmingham has been jailed for more than nine-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected organised crime group involved in the supply of firearms in the West Midlands.
More under 20s sexually assaulted after meeting offenders on dating sites25/02/2022 14:15:00
NCA data shows that the number of female victims of online dating-related sexual assaults aged 19 and under has increased since 2016.
People smuggling suspect wanted in Belgium over attempted boat crossing arrested by the NCA24/02/2022 11:15:00
A man wanted in Belgium for his role in an attempt to use a boat to smuggle people across the Channel to the UK has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in north London
Man admits importing cocaine-laced gold duck statue21/02/2022 16:15:00
A man from Albania has admitted smuggling Class A drugs into the UK after a duck statue laced with cocaine was seized at Stansted Airport.
Operation Venetic: Class A drug broker jailed for 16 years21/02/2022 09:05:00
A man who used encrypted messaging platform EncroChat to run an illegal drug supply network has been jailed for 16 years and three months following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership.
Ghanaian drug trafficking network dismantled17/02/2022 11:15:00
Four members of a Ghanaian cocaine smuggling group have been jailed for over 28 years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Further arrests in major NCA investigation targeting Albanian people smuggling network16/02/2022 11:05:00
Four more people have been arrested as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation targeting an organised crime group alleged to be involved in smuggling hundreds of Albanian migrants to the UK illegally.