Lost love letters offer a glimpse into Witley Court romance

English Heritage has uncovered a remarkable collection of early 20th-century love letters. Exchanged between Dora Smith, daughter of Witley Court’s last private owner Sir Herbert Smith, and Noel Murray “Fred” Pearson, the letters were discovered in a shoebox within the archives of a local accountancy firm in the 1960s, and were kept safe by their employee, Elizabeth Jones. The long running correspondence reveals a warm, playful and intimate portrait of a young couple but also tells the story of their forbidden love, as they met when Dora was married to her first husband. The love story does eventually see them united: after Dora’s turbulent divorce, the couple wed in 1929.

Matty Cambridge, Assistant Curator at English Heritage, said:

“Coming across these letters has been such a joy. They’re so warm and funny, but what is really touching is the timespan of these letters. They run over a number of years – including a period when Dora was living at Witley Court and then married to her first husband. We do know that Dora and Noel eventually tied the knot in 1929, but not much else. If anyone knows more about what their story looked like, we’d love to hear from you!”

The letters offer a vivid picture of their closeness, capturing the humour and tenderness of their relationship. Among the affectionate nicknames that appear throughout the pages are “Snuffy Scruffy” and “Little Baby Gazelle” — glimpses of private jokes that bring their personalities to life and animate their courtship.

English Heritage’s curatorial team is currently reviewing the material to determine its historical significance and conservation needs.