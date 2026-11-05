Lost stone rises up in Dorset's Valley of Stones Nature Reserve

A lost ancient stone, once part of a Stone Age tomb, has been raised. The sarsen stone, millions of years old, will become a focal point for visitors.

A mysterious 5-foot stone, hidden for generations, has been raised once more in one of England’s most extraordinary prehistoric landscapes.

The rock, which has been named the Bride Stone, was brought back into view at the Valley of Stones National Nature Reserve (NNR), thanks to a joint effort by Natural England, community archaeology company Past Participate, and local volunteers.

The stone emerged during scrub clearance carried out as part of the management of the reserve. Standing apart from the scattered boulders that give the Valley of Stones its name, archaeological excavation by Past Participate suggests it once formed part of a Stone Age tomb.

Raising the sarsen stone (credit Catherine Roberts)

Rob Beard, reserve manager for Natural England, yesterday said:

I’m thrilled to have the Bride Stone standing over the valley. It’s a visual testament to all the similar monuments that have been lost. Its return adds another chapter to the story of a landscape where nature and human history have been intertwined for millennia. The stone stands at the heart of a prehistoric landscape, surrounded by stone circles, standing stones, chambered tombs and barrows. It will, I hope, inspire people to visit the Valley of Stones National Nature Reserve and evoke the spirit of this special, secret landscape.

Dr Anne Teather, director of Past Participate, yesterday said:

The repositioning of this stone celebrates the exceptional discoveries that have been made recently in the Valley of Stones, and it will serve as a focal point for visitors to this area for decades to come. The Bride Stone represents a tangible reminder of the numerous ancient monuments that have been lost, dismantled or destroyed in this landscape.

The extraordinary scattering of large blocks of silicified sandstone, known as sarsen boulders, were shaped by Ice Age weathering. Some of these ancient stones are thought to have been used by people in Neolithic times to create monuments such as standing stones and stone circles.

National Nature Reserves protect England’s most important habitats, species, and geology, delivering nature recovery at a landscape scale. That’s why Natural England is delivering the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will create or extend 25 NNRs by 2027, leaving a legacy for people and nature.

Background:

Photos are available from Natural England South and South West press office, which it shares with the Envrionemnt Agency: communications_sw@environment-agency.gov.uk .

The work has been undertaken by Past Participate and Historic England, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by Natural England, who manage the reserve.

In 2022, a rare 6,000-year-old polishing stone, or “polissoir,” was uncovered at this site. This sparked much of the research since.

The “Living Amongst the Sarsens” project is made possible with the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, Past Participate has been able to examine the archaeological heritage of the Valley of Stones landscape. Past Participate is grateful to National Lottery players for their support.

For information about the site visit: Valley of Stones

Contact Natural England South and South West press office on 0800 028 2484 or email: communications_sw@environment-agency.gov.uk .