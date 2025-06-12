Ministry of Defence
Lost World War One Soldier Found in France
Relatives of a World War 1 Derbyshire soldier gathered in France today to witness his burial with full military honours alongside his comrades - more than a century after he was killed in action.
A burial service has been held in France for a lost World War One soldier more than a century after his death. The service was supported by Padre John Storey of 5th Bn The Rifles, and soldiers from 1st Bn The Rifles who flew in from Cyprus to support the service.
Soldiers from 1st Bn The Rifles and Buglers from The Band & Bugles of The Rifles stand with members of Sjt Ashton's family (Crown Copyright)
Serjeant Henry Ashton from Derby, who died aged 44 in 1917, was the first named soldier to be buried and laid to rest at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Loos British Cemetery Extension yesterday (10 June 2025). All other soldiers buried at the new Extension to date are unnamed.
His remains were discovered during construction work for a new hospital in Lens, and research showed that the remains belonged to a man of the Durham Light Infantry (DLI), with extensive pre-war service demonstrated by the tattered remains of medal ribbons still attached to his uniform. DNA testing then led to formal identification of Sjt Henry Ashton.
The service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.
Alexia Clark, MOD War Detective said:
It has been a privilege to identify Sjt Ashton, and to be able to organise this burial service for him. When you consider the half-a-million men still missing from the First and Second World Wars, every one we can identify feels like an achievement. I am delighted that Sjt Ashton’s family have now been able to give him the dignified burial he had been denied for so long.
Lt Fintan Yeatman of 1st Bn The Rifles presents the flag from Sjt Ashton's coffin to his great-grandson Paul.
Sjt Ashton initially served 12½ years with the Seaforth Highlanders before working for the Midland Railway Company. He rejoined the army in March 1915, first with the Derbyshire Yeomanry before transferring to the 14th Battalion Durham Light Infantry in October 1916.
Sjt Ashton was killed on 22 April 1917 during operations near Lens. A letter received at home from his officer, Captain Allden Owles, stated that he had died instantly and served bravely. Following the war Henry’s body was not recovered, and he was listed on the Memorial to the Missing at Loos.
Commemorations Casework Manager at the CWGC, David Royle, said:
It has been an honour to be involved in the identification of Serjeant Henry Ashton. Burial ceremonies like these are a reminder that the work of the CWGC continues and are as important today as when we were first founded. We will care for his grave, and those of his comrades, in perpetuity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lost-world-war-one-soldier-found-in-france
