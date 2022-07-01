Welsh Government
|Printable version
Lots to see and do: Welsh Government supporting Love Trails, Gower, Long Course Weekend, Pembrokeshire and Snowdonia Trail Marathon
The Welsh Government, through Event Wales, is supporting a summer of exciting cultural and sporting events across the nation, set against iconic Welsh landscapes.
Taking place this weekend, Love Trails Festival is returning to Gower peninsula, an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), is the world’s first trail running and music festival, bringing with it a packed programme including coasteering, yoga, surfing and live music over four days.
Long Course Weekend is Europe’s biggest multisport event including a marathon, open-water swimming and distance runs. It attracts over 12,000 athletes and 36,000 supporters from 44 nations, to compete in Tenby, Pembrokeshire over three days this weekend.
From 10 July, over two days, XTERRA Snowdonia Trail Marathon hosts a trail marathon, ultra marathon, half marathon and 10k, starting and finishing in the nation’s outdoor capital, Llanberis, beneath Mount Snowdon.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought to a halt all in-person events. Two years later and after unprecedented support through the Cultural Recovery Fund, the nation is re-emerging and ready to welcome the world back.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
I’m delighted to see these three fantastic events being hosted across our country over the next couple of weeks.
As we emerge from the Covid pandemic, Wales is returning to full event-hosting strength and these very different events on Gower, in Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd demonstrate that.
Throughout the pandemic, the Welsh Government worked in partnership with the events sector, and we continue to work. with stakeholders to ensure that not only does it survive the last two years and a half years, but going forward, it thrives.
Pob lwc to all the competitors taking part in the races this weekend, and croeso nôl to the spectators!
Tim Lloyd, Director of Always Aim High Events, the race organiser said:
The XTERRA Snowdonia Trail Marathon is one of our biggest events in the calendar and we absolutely love coming back to Llanberis, it’s our home.
Like all of our events, we really aim to showcase the location through sport. Celebrating the culture, history and language is really important to us and is crucial in our continued drive in supporting the local economy and local communities. We love this event and it’s great to see it getting better and better every year.
We’d also like to thank Gwynedd Council and the Welsh Government for their continued support, as well as the local community in Llanberis.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/lots-see-and-do-welsh-government-supporting-love-trails-gower-long-course-weekend-pembrokeshire-and
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New chair and board members appointed to support delivery of better public services in Wales01/07/2022 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has today (Friday, July 1) announced a new chair and board for the Centre for Digital Public Services.
£8.5 million Welsh Government investment in major new industrial scheme in Ebbw Vale01/07/2022 09:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing £8.5 million in building significant new industrial space in Blaenau Gwent aimed at attracting leading businesses to the area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Consultation to introduce BVD eradication scheme30/06/2022 15:15:00
A proposal to introduce a compulsory scheme to eradicate Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) in Wales has gone out to consultation today [Thursday, 30 June]
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward29/06/2022 16:10:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
First law passed by this Welsh Government29/06/2022 15:10:00
The Tertiary Education and Research (TER) Bill will set out our vision for the future of post 16 education into law and creates a new national steward for post-16 education to expand lifelong learning, focus on learner welfare, and support our colleges and universities.
£48 million to help Wales’ bus industry survive and thrive29/06/2022 14:10:00
The bus industry in Wales is set to receive a support package worth £48 million to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic and deal with emerging financial challenges, the Welsh Government has announced today.
Teeing off to export success29/06/2022 13:05:00
During a busy time in the golfing season, Asbri Golf is celebrating further business success with made in Wales golfing products being sold to new markets globally, thanks to export support from the Welsh Government.
Unpaid carers urged to apply for their £500 payment28/06/2022 14:20:00
Unpaid carers are being urged to apply for a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of living-crisis.
Wales pilots Basic Income scheme28/06/2022 12:20:00
The Welsh Government has today launched its Basic Income pilot scheme.