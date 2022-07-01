Lots to see and do: Welsh Government supporting Love Trails, Gower, Long Course Weekend, Pembrokeshire and Snowdonia Trail Marathon

The Welsh Government, through Event Wales, is supporting a summer of exciting cultural and sporting events across the nation, set against iconic Welsh landscapes.

Taking place this weekend, Love Trails Festival is returning to Gower peninsula, an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), is the world’s first trail running and music festival, bringing with it a packed programme including coasteering, yoga, surfing and live music over four days.

Long Course Weekend is Europe’s biggest multisport event including a marathon, open-water swimming and distance runs. It attracts over 12,000 athletes and 36,000 supporters from 44 nations, to compete in Tenby, Pembrokeshire over three days this weekend.

From 10 July, over two days, XTERRA Snowdonia Trail Marathon hosts a trail marathon, ultra marathon, half marathon and 10k, starting and finishing in the nation’s outdoor capital, Llanberis, beneath Mount Snowdon.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to a halt all in-person events. Two years later and after unprecedented support through the Cultural Recovery Fund, the nation is re-emerging and ready to welcome the world back.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

I’m delighted to see these three fantastic events being hosted across our country over the next couple of weeks. As we emerge from the Covid pandemic, Wales is returning to full event-hosting strength and these very different events on Gower, in Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd demonstrate that. Throughout the pandemic, the Welsh Government worked in partnership with the events sector, and we continue to work. with stakeholders to ensure that not only does it survive the last two years and a half years, but going forward, it thrives. Pob lwc to all the competitors taking part in the races this weekend, and croeso nôl to the spectators!

