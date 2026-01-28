Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Loughborough director who transferred funds to Montenegro account despite owing millions to HMRC is disqualified
Paul Bresnihan signed an undertaking disqualifying him from being a director for seven years – his company owes HMRC more than £32 million.
-
Paul Bresnihan was the director of CJS Engagement 2 Ltd, a payroll business.
-
He transferred 4.8 million Euros to a bank account in Montenegro, at a time when the company was insolvent owing HMRC more than £32million.
-
His seven-year director disqualification began on 27 January 2026.
A Loughborough director of a payroll company has signed a seven-year director disqualification undertaking for transferring 4.8 million Euros to a bank account in Montenegro when his insolvent business owed more than £32 million to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Paul Bresnihan, aged 49 – of Castledine Avenue, Quorn – was the director of CJS Engagement 2 Ltd, a payroll company based in Leicester.
In March 2023, the company was informed it had not paid sufficient VAT to HMRC and full payment was demanded.
No payments were made and in June 2023 HMRC presented a petition to wind up the company, claiming an outstanding debt of £32,427,882.
The company was subsequently wound up in August 2023.
An Insolvency Service investigation into the conduct of Paul Bresnihan found that, between June and July 2023, he had transferred 4.8 million Euros from CJS Engagement 2 Ltd to a company bank account in Montenegro.
He did not provide an explanation for the money transfers to the Montenegro bank account, and he has not co-operated with the Insolvency Practitioner’s attempts to retrieve the funds.
Mr Bresnihan signed an undertaking disqualifying him as a director for seven years, which commenced from 27 January 2026.
Insolvency Service Chief Investigator Kevin Read said:
Paul Bresnihan seemingly ignored the debts his company owed while continuing to transfer money abroad.
This seven-year disqualification will ensure he is unable to be a director or be involved in the running of a company for a significant time.
In signing the undertaking, he has admitted his errors and now every effort will be made to recover the funds.
Additional information
-
Paul Bresnihan. Address: Castledine Avenue, Quorn, Loughborough. Date of birth: 15.02.1976.
-
CJS ENGAGEMENT 2 LTD (company number 13563791).
-
Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
-
Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/loughborough-director-who-transferred-funds-to-montenegro-account-despite-owing-millions-to-hmrc-is-disqualified
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Printing firm boss sentenced after fraudulently obtaining second Covid loan28/01/2026 16:15:00
Suspended sentence for Bounce Back Loan fraudster
Insolvency Service encouraging customers to claim debt relief order refund if they paid the fee but didn’t submit their application28/01/2026 09:10:00
People who paid a debt relief order fee before April 2024 but did not complete their application are being offered refunds by the Insolvency Service.
Yorkshire waste operator sentenced after acting as director of four companies while bankrupt26/01/2026 15:20:00
Director sentenced for bankruptcy offences.
Convicted Covid fraudster who ran mobile phone shops ordered to repay almost £200,00020/01/2026 13:30:00
He was handed a suspended sentence last year.
Rogue builder jailed after obtaining more than £400,000 in credit from five victims while bankrupt20/01/2026 09:10:00
A bankrupt builder from Derby has been jailed after illegally obtaining more than £400,000 for home improvement projects.
Update: Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited (and associated companies)05/01/2026 13:15:00
The Official Receiver has announced the successful bidder – Phillips 66 Limited – for the site in Lincolnshire.
Business partners who exploited banking system by channelling £13.9 million in unauthorised overdrafts through companies banned for combined 23 years19/12/2025 09:10:00
Their bans as company directors begin on Christmas Day after a court ruling earlier this month
Nottingham fraudster jailed after securing £50,000 Covid loan for chicken shop he sold the previous year18/12/2025 13:05:00
Bounce Back Loan fraudster convicted following Insolvency Service investigations