National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Loughborough-based businessman hands over half a million pounds of alleged criminal profits
A Loughborough-based businessman has agreed to hand over assets worth £500,000 to settle a National Crime Agency civil recovery claim based on his alleged links to money laundering.
Leicestershire Police began investigating in 2009, after it became aware of funds being paid through a money service business account called ‘Route of Asia’, leading them to suspect the owner, Salim Miah, of operating a large scale money laundering scheme, which facilitated the transfer of funds out of the UK.
Officers identified the proceeds of a mortgage fraud, totalling almost £420,000, into the Route of Asia account.
In 2009 Miah used almost £300,000 of this money towards the purchase of the Warwick Arms, a restaurant he owned in Loughborough. He sold the business five years later and used the proceeds to purchase another four properties.
Those properties were collectively valued at £1.08 million and eventually became the subject of the NCA’s civil recovery claim in 2019.
Approximately £650,000 of the property value is believed to have originated from the mortgage fraud.
The money service business was denied official authorisation by the Financial Services Authority (now the Financial Conduct Authority) in 2013, at which point it ceased to operate.
On 4 March 2022, a civil recovery order by consent was agreed following earlier discussions of a settlement between the NCA, Salim Miah, his wife Milan Begum and business associate Joshim Uddin (who both shared joint ownership of property with Salim Miah).
The civil order, worth £500,000, relates to a residential rental property, a plot of land and a cash payment of £32,500.
Andy Lewis, Head of civil recovery at the NCA said: “Money laundering is a key enabler of organised crime and professional services like Money Service Businesses, can often be abused in order to ‘clean’ cash linked to criminality.
“The NCA is able to use tools such as civil recovery orders, to ensure those who benefit from the proceeds of crime do not hold on to illicit wealth.
“These assets will eventually be sold with the proceeds going towards combatting further crime.”
“Rachael Herbert, Head of Threat Response for Money Laundering at the National Economic Crime Centre said: “The NECC works with operational partners to ensure that the wealth generated by those engaged in organised criminal activity is targeted by both criminal and civil financial powers”
“This case shows the value of using civil tools which do not depend on a conviction to deny suspected criminals their illicitly-obtained wealth.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/loughborough-based-businessman-hands-over-half-a-million-pounds-of-alleged-criminal-profits
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Essex drug dealers jailed for over £5.9m cocaine seizures07/03/2022 14:25:00
Two men have been jailed for 30 years after supplying multi-kilo consignments of cocaine to crime groups across London and Essex
Rapist who filmed abuse of toddler has sentence increased04/03/2022 15:43:00
A man from Southport who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.
Man charged over gun barrel seizure04/03/2022 10:33:00
A suspected gun supplier from Birmingham has been charged after officers from the National Crime Agency seized a gun barrel as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms.
Police special constable admits online child sexual abuse offences04/03/2022 10:15:00
A man from Wakefield has admitted to posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.
Lorry driver who attempted to smuggle guns jailed03/03/2022 14:15:00
A Romanian man has been jailed for four years for attempting to smuggle three handguns into the UK. National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after Ionut Constantin Diaconu, 36, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on 12 July 2021.
450 users of child abuse platform arrested in the UK02/03/2022 14:15:00
450 people have been arrested in the UK after they were identified as members of an online platform used for trading child sexual abuse material.
Britain's most wanted woman arrested in Spain after nine years on the run02/03/2022 10:33:00
A money launderer involved in a £1 billion mobile phone tax scam who was one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain.
NCA investigation sees man jailed after gun recovered from Birmingham street01/03/2022 14:15:00
A man from Birmingham has been jailed for more than nine-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected organised crime group involved in the supply of firearms in the West Midlands.