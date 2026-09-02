Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Loved ones of asbestos and dust-disease victims to receive fairer compensation
Families who have lost loved ones to asbestos and other dust-related diseases will get higher compensation payouts, as part of the Government’s effort to support bereaved families.
- Dependants to receive same compensation rate as sufferers, ending years of unfair discrepancy with legislation laid in Parliament today
- Clearer, simpler compensation rules introduced, making it easier for families and loved ones to claim compensation
- Part of the Government’s drive to put fairness back at the heart of support for bereaved families
Workers who develop asbestos-related and dust-related diseases like mesothelioma and pneumoconiosis caused by their work can claim a one-off payment from the Government if they haven’t already secured compensation from their employer.
This is often the only option available to sufferers, since it can take years for these diseases to develop, meaning the employer responsible has usually gone out of business by the time someone is diagnosed.
However, under the current system the payment is passed to their grieving family at a reduced rate if it is paid after the sufferer dies. On average, sufferers receive £17,700, while dependants receive £10,700 - a shortfall of £7,000.
Today, the Government is laying legislation to end this injustice, so dependants will receive the same rate as sufferers, in full. It means families are no longer penalised twice, first by their loss, then by an unfair system.
Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, yesterday said:
Families who have lost a loved one to a disease caused by their work deserve our support, not a system that treats them as an afterthought.
That’s exactly what’s been happening, and campaigners have been telling us for over a decade that it’s wrong.
Today we’re fixing it. Fairer, simpler, clearer support for families, at an incredibly difficult time in their lives.
Jane Lassey, Director of Regulation at the Health and Safety Executive yesterday said:
The devastating impact of asbestos-related disease and the terrible legacy of past exposure underscores why it is vital that we continue to protect people from the dangers it can pose. That is why we continue to deliver guidance, awareness-raising campaigns, and enforcement activity to protect people from harm.
In 2025, 2,730 sufferers received an award and a further 300 awards were paid to dependants at the lower rate. The new system will change that.
It’s an issue that campaigners, including the Asbestos Victims Support Group Forum UK and parliamentarians such as Baroness Blower, have raised for over a decade, highlighting the unfairness to families and loved ones.
The changes will also simplify how awards are calculated, removing outdated top-up payments and introducing a single, clear award structure for everyone. This ends confusion caused by rules that referred to Pneumoconiosis Medical Boards, which stopped operating years ago.
The changes laid in parliament today will come into force on 31 October 2026 subject to Parliamentary approval. The regulations are expected to benefit dependants by increasing payments by between £2 million and £6 million to all dependents annually, finally giving family members and loved ones the compensation they deserve.
Additional Information:
- The Pneumoconiosis etc. (Workers’ Compensation) Act 1979 scheme and the 2008 Diffuse Mesothelioma Scheme provide lump-sum compensation to people who have contracted a dust-related disease through their work, or to their dependants, where they have been unable to claim damages from an employer, often because the employer no longer exists.
- The changes follow an independent legal review of the schemes, which recommended a range of updates to reduce legal and reputational risk, including the changes to dependant payments and the introduction of a clear “relevant date” for award calculations.
- The devolved schemes in Northern Ireland, administered by the Department for Communities, are expected to introduce corresponding legislation.
- The draft Regulations now go before both Houses of Parliament for debate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/loved-ones-of-asbestos-and-dust-disease-victims-to-receive-fairer-compensation
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Government's Jobs Guarantee turns promise into paycheques for young people27/08/2026 12:10:00
The first young people supported by a new Government programme for the long-term unemployed have started their jobs.
Barnsley residents to get practical AI training to help them find work and build future careers25/08/2026 12:07:00
Two new schemes will launch in Barnsley to help residents use AI in simple, practical ways – from applying for jobs to preparing for interviews.
Free bus travel 24/7 for disabled people as Prime Minister takes further action to ease cost of living18/08/2026 10:14:00
Eligible disabled people across England will get free bus travel all day, every day, after the Prime Minister announced today (Tuesday 18 August) that the government will lift time restrictions on concessionary passes.
Millions to receive essential benefit payments early14/08/2026 13:10:00
Millions of people will receive essential financial support before the August bank holiday weekend, as the Government has confirmed that benefit payments will be brought forward to Friday 28 August.
Disabled people invited to shape recommendations of review into PIP12/08/2026 12:05:00
The Timms Review launched last October with the aim of making sure PIP is fair and fit for the future. Its Interim Report, published in July 2026, found that PIP is no longer fit for purpose.
Government invests in young people with more opportunities close to home29/07/2026 12:10:00
Thousands more young people will be able to gain the skills, qualifications and experience they need for future careers, as the government yesterday rolled out a major package to break down barriers stopping access to technical education, training, and apprenticeships.
Young people in Port Talbot in line for up to £5m boost in jobs16/07/2026 16:10:00
Welsh Secretary today announces a new skills initiative in Port Talbot designed to help local young people into careers in well-paid local job opportunities.
100,000 people closer to work thanks to Government support15/07/2026 14:15:00
Around 100,000 disabled people and those with health conditions are closer to work thanks to a voluntary Government programme being delivered in every Jobcentre across the country, according to new figures.