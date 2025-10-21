Scottish Government
|Printable version
Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme: quarterly report September 2025
Information on the capital projects which have been funded through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).
Introduction
This document produced by the Scottish Government’s Energy and Climate Change Directorate summarises the projects supported by the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).
Launched in 2015, the LCITP was a collaborative partnership led by the Scottish Government, working with Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Futures Trust and Zero Waste Scotland. The programme aimed to stimulate commercial interest and investment and maximize Scotland’s vast potential in the low carbon sector whilst contributing to the positive progress of the Scottish Government in reducing Scotland’s Greenhouse gas emissions. The LCITP is now closed to new applications.
The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the capital projects supported by the Scottish Government through the LCITP.
For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to HeatNetworkFund@gov.scot.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/lcitp-quarterly-report-september-2025/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Circular Economy Strategy consultation21/10/2025 12:05:00
Draft plan to increase reuse and recycling whilst growing the economy.
Supporting a fairer future for women and girls20/10/2025 16:20:00
Promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in partner countries.
£18 million for Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund20/10/2025 12:20:00
Extra support for North Sea workers.
FM: Scotland leading charge on global health17/10/2025 14:05:00
Supporting innovation to tackle inequalities.
Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors: annual report 2024 to 202516/10/2025 15:05:00
Annual report, written by Robert Swanson QPM, Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.
A good cereal harvest predicted for 202516/10/2025 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released predictions for the 2025 Scottish harvest.
Children and young people mental health services: school counselling and community support16/10/2025 12:05:00
Analysis of information provided by local councils on school counselling services and community mental health support in their area from July 2023 to March 2025.
Frailty services delivering results16/10/2025 10:10:00
Specialist teams improving care and easing hospital pressures.