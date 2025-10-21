Tuesday 21 Oct 2025 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme: quarterly report September 2025

Information on the capital projects which have been funded through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).

Introduction

This document produced by the Scottish Government’s Energy and Climate Change Directorate summarises the projects supported by the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).

Launched in 2015, the LCITP was a collaborative partnership led by the Scottish Government, working with Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Futures Trust and Zero Waste Scotland. The programme aimed to stimulate commercial interest and investment and maximize Scotland’s vast potential in the low carbon sector whilst contributing to the positive progress of the Scottish Government in reducing Scotland’s Greenhouse gas emissions. The LCITP is now closed to new applications.

The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the capital projects supported by the Scottish Government through the LCITP.

For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to HeatNetworkFund@gov.scot.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/lcitp-quarterly-report-september-2025/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Circular Economy Strategy consultation

21/10/2025 12:05:00

Draft plan to increase reuse and recycling whilst growing the economy.

Supporting a fairer future for women and girls

20/10/2025 16:20:00

Promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in partner countries.

£18 million for Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund

20/10/2025 12:20:00

Extra support for North Sea workers.

Drug-checking pilot

17/10/2025 16:15:00

Dundee lab agreement as Glasgow licence approved.

FM: Scotland leading charge on global health

17/10/2025 14:05:00

Supporting innovation to tackle inequalities.

Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors: annual report 2024 to 2025

16/10/2025 15:05:00

Annual report, written by Robert Swanson QPM, Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

A good cereal harvest predicted for 2025

16/10/2025 13:05:00

The Chief Statistician has released predictions for the 2025 Scottish harvest.

Children and young people mental health services: school counselling and community support

16/10/2025 12:05:00

Analysis of information provided by local councils on school counselling services and community mental health support in their area from July 2023 to March 2025.

Frailty services delivering results

16/10/2025 10:10:00

Specialist teams improving care and easing hospital pressures.

People warned to stay aware of winter heating payment scams

15/10/2025 14:20:00

Most winter heating payments will be paid to people automatically.