Low cost broadband and mobile phone tariffs
Find out if you could be eligible for cheaper mobile and broadband bills
We know people are worried about their bills, so we’ve worked with internet service providers to deliver low-cost broadband and phone packages called social tariffs.
What a social tariff means
Social tariffs are discounted broadband and mobile deals for people on Universal Credit and other benefits.
These tariffs are delivered in the same way as normal packages, just at a lower price. Amid rising living costs, we’ve been encouraging more broadband and mobile companies to offer social tariffs to help customers on low incomes.
A large number of broadband providers now offer discounted social tariff products, with some offering deals from as low as £15 per month. This could represent a saving of more than £180 per year, which is around 50% compared to the average cost of broadband.
Who can apply
If you receive government benefits, you could qualify for one of these discounted price plans.
Find out more: www.ofcom.org.uk/cheap-broadband
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/low-cost-broadband-and-mobile-phone-tariffs
