The government yesterday announced that a development consent order for the Lower Thames Crossing project has been approved by the Secretary of State for Transport. The 14.5 mile long route will connect the A2/M2 in Kent to the A13/M25 in Essex, and include the UK’s longest road tunnel, when built.

In response, Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, yesterday said:

“Improving connectivity is vital to the government’s mission of sustainable, long term economic growth. This green light for the Lower Thames Crossing is excellent news and will be welcomed not only by local drivers and communities but also by businesses across the country which depend upon reliable access to Europe, but are often frustrated by delays at the Dartford Tunnel. “Given the scale of investment needed in the country’s strategic infrastructure over coming decades, I hope this is the first of many future strategic planning decisions which are crucial to transform the transport, energy and water networks on which the country relies.”

The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment in October 2023 made a number of recommendations to government on speeding up the planning process for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs), including five-yearly reviews of national policy statements which guide planning decisions, better sharing of data on environmental data and successful mitigations, and a framework of direct benefits for local communities hosting major national infrastructure.

The government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill published earlier this month set out a range of measures designed to deliver its programme of housebuilding and infrastructure reforms through reforming the operation of the planning system, many of which align with Commission recommendations in the second Assessment.