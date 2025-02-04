Lucy Letby application received by Criminal Cases Review Commission

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has received an application on behalf of Lucy Letby, the former nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others.

She is serving 15 whole-life prison terms.

The CCRC investigates criminal cases where people believe they have been wrongly convicted or wrongly sentenced and can send cases back to the courts.

Ms Letby is represented by barrister Mark McDonald in her application to the CCRC. He says Ms Letby was wrongly convicted.

Ms Letby’s convictions followed a long-running, complex police investigation lasting several years and subsequent trials totalling almost ten months.

A CCRC spokesperson said:

“We are aware that there has been a great deal of speculation and commentary surrounding Lucy Letby’s case, much of it from parties with only a partial view of the evidence. We ask that everyone remembers the families affected by events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. “We have received a preliminary application in relation to Ms Letby’s case, and work has begun to assess the application. We anticipate further submissions being made to us. “It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case, that’s a matter for the courts. “It is for the CCRC to find, investigate and if appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the appellate courts when new evidence or new argument means there is a real possibility that a conviction will not be upheld, or a sentence reduced. “At this stage it is not possible to determine how long it will take to review this application. A significant volume of complicated evidence was presented to the court in Ms Letby’s trials. “The CCRC is independent. We do not work for the government, courts, police, the prosecution or for anyone applying for a review of their case. This helps us investigate alleged miscarriages of justice impartially.”

Notes to Editors: