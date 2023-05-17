Lump sum payment for war widows

A one-off payment of £87,500 for eligible spouses in recognition of those who forfeited their pensions prior to 2015.

Widows of serving personnel who forfeited their pensions prior to 2015 could be eligible for a one-off payment of £87,500 as part of the government’s continued support for the armed forces, their families and veterans.

The new joint initiative from the Ministry of Defence and the Treasury will address old rules in which a cohort of bereaved spouses, civil partners and eligible partners forfeited their pensions if they remarried or cohabited before 2015.

The scheme and one-off payment are designed to support those whose spouses’ death was attributable to service. The application window, open later this year, will remain open for two years with support for applicants provided by the Veterans UK Call Centre, and welfare support available through the Veterans Welfare Service for those who require emotional support during the process.

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families, Dr Andrew Murrison said:

“Our war widows have made a great sacrifice for our country and we will continue to support them in every way we can. This payment is a small but important step towards continuing to honour the commitment we have made to these brave people and we will continue to ensure they receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said:

“The legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country endures, and it’s only right that we honour that service by doing right by their loved ones.

“This government will always stand behind our armed forces, their families and veterans and this payment is a token of our continued commitment to them.”

This recognition payment is appropriate under the Armed Forces Covenant, a unique commitment by the nation in acknowledgment of the sacrifices that members of our Armed Forces and their families make for our security. A key principle of the Covenant is that special consideration is appropriate in some cases, especially for those who have given so much, such as the injured and the bereaved.

The scheme, in recognition of the sacrifice these bereaved individuals have made, will be up and running later this year and all those who are eligible are strongly encouraged to come forward and apply.