Lunar new year crafting resources: The year of the horse!

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with our Lunar New Year resources!

Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and what better way to get little ones involved in the 15-day celebration than with creative crafts and hands-on activities using our free templates and resources!

2026 is the Year of the Horse, beginning on 17 February, followed by the bright and beautiful Lantern Festival on 3 March.

Take a look at our handpicked resources below, along with our year of the horse crafting template, to help little ones explore this vibrant tradition and join in the festivities!

Festive Paper Lanterns – Create bright lanterns for the Lantern Festival using Bright Activity Paper, Glitter Paper Squares, and Straight Cut Embossed Paper Border Rolls for extra sparkle.

Horse Craft Station – Grab our Chinese New Year Festival Activity Pack and the Year of the Horse Template to make colourful decorations, lucky symbols and horse art.

Glittery Good Fortune Cards – Use Glitter Paper Squares and Bioglitter to make simple New Year greeting cards to share good luck with friends and family.

Face-Paint Fun – Use Playcolour Face Paint Sticks to create horse whiskers, stripes or festive red-and-gold designs for storytelling and pretend play.

Click here for the full press release