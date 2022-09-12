Mourners to pay respects to Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin will Lie at Rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, giving an opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

Mourners will be able to file past the coffin from around 5:30pm on Monday 12 September until 3pm on Tuesday 13 September.

Large crowds are expected and there are likely to be delays on public transport. People are being asked to check ahead and come prepared to stand in long queues.

The queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows, Edinburgh where one wristband per person will be issued. Only those with wristbands will be able to enter St Giles.

A series of local and major road closures will be in place. This will have a significant knock-on impact on surrounding trunk roads and the Edinburgh City Bypass. There is no additional parking at George Square, and mourners should wherever possible access George Square by public transport or on foot.

Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House but will not be permitted into St Giles Cathedral.

The queue will pass a number of locations where refreshments can be brought, however people are advised to also bring their own food and drinks. It is also important people are prepared for changeable weather conditions. Toilets will be available and visitors will be able to leave the queue briefly to use the facilities.

Airport-style security checks for entering St Giles’ will be in place at George IV Bridge and there will be tight restrictions on what can be taken into the cathedral.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the Lying-At-Rest period ends should it be clear that those joining the queue beyond that time could not be accommodated before the vigil ends.

Mourners will be asked to pass the coffin without pausing, to enable as many people as possible to do so. Once people have paid their respects, they are asked to move away from the exits to allow the queue to keep flowing.

Detailed information and safety advice for taking part in the Lying-At-Rest is available here: Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-at-Rest in St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh

Background

Accessibility:

The security search point and St Giles Cathedral have step-free access. Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within St Giles Cathedral.

Filming and photography:

Filming, photography, use of mobile phones or other handheld devices is prohibited in the security search area or within St Giles Cathedral.

Bag policy:

Visitors will be allowed to take in one bag no larger than 40 X 30 X 20 cms and certain items are prohibited. There will be no facility for bag drops in the security area.

Prohibited items:

A full list of prohibited items is available in here: Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-at-Rest in St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh

Visit the City of Edinburgh Council website for information on road closures and public transport diversions during ceremonies and events in the city.

For latest traffic information please visit Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites.