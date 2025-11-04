Environment Agency
Lymington flood defences to be strengthened with repairs
The Environment Agency will carry out essential maintenance on Lymington's Toll Bridge Road floodgate this November.
Residents in Lymington will benefit from improved flood protection following essential maintenance work at the town’s floodgate on Toll Bridge Road this November.
The Environment Agency will replace the floodgate’s sill plate, which has become loose over time. The new concrete construction will be more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, ensuring the floodgate continues to protect homes and businesses for years to come.
The team will also repair the valve system that controls tidal water flow, which was damaged during storms last year, and fix sunken road surfaces behind the floodgates.
Work begins on Monday 10 November and is expected to finish by Saturday 15 November. During daytime hours, the road will be reduced to a single lane with traffic lights. Overnight between 7pm to 7am, the road will be closed completely. Residents should expect delays and plan their journeys in advance. For more, see the interactive roadworks map.
Artur Podsiadly, project manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
We understand this work will cause inconvenience, and we apologise for the disruption. We’ve worked closely with Hampshire Highways to minimise the impact as much as possible, including completing the work within six days.
These repairs are essential to keep Lymington’s flood defences working effectively. When we’re finished, residents will have a stronger, longer-lasting system protecting their community.
This is the first of two phases of improvement work. The second phase, which will involve replacing the tidal gate mechanisms, is planned for early 2026. The Environment Agency will provide more details closer to the time.
For updates during the works, please contact SLTSDN.AP.West.Hants@environment-agency.gov.uk.
Background
- Lymington is at risk of flooding when high river levels coincide with high tides, which can cause the river to overtop its banks.
- The floodgate was installed in 2008 as part of the Lymington Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS), a wider project to protect the town from flooding.
- The gate is designed to operate during major flood events. Since installation, the gate has been closed several times as a precautionary measure but was last needed operationally during the severe winter floods of 2013/14.
- Regular maintenance is essential to ensure the gate remains fully operational and ready to protect the community when required.
