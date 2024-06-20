Màiri McAllan maternity cover

Gillian Martin to be Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy.

Gillian Martin will take on responsibility for the Net Zero and Energy brief as Acting Cabinet Secretary when Màiri McAllan starts her maternity leave next month.

The cover arrangements will begin on 1 July and are being made as Ms McAllan is expecting her first child in July. Ms McAllan is the second serving Cabinet Secretary in the Scottish Government to take maternity leave. She will remain Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy while on leave, resuming her duties upon her return.

Ms Martin will step up from her current post of Minister for Climate Action to be Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, while retaining responsibility for the Circular Economy.

Alasdair Allan, who previously served as a Minister from 2011 to 2018, will rejoin the government as Acting Minister for Climate Action as cover for Ms Martin.

These appointments are subject to the approval of the Scottish Parliament and His Majesty The King.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I want to thank Màiri McAllan for everything she has achieved in government so far, including ensuring that tackling the climate crisis and accelerating our era defining energy transition to a just transition remains one of our key priorities. I look forward to welcoming Màiri back to her post as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy next year, and send my warmest wishes to her, Iain and their whole family as they embark on this exciting new chapter together.

“I am delighted that Gillian Martin will become Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy and I look forward to welcoming Alasdair Allan back to government as Acting Minister for Climate Action. I am confident they will work tirelessly to ensure we continue to meet our climate obligations.”

Ms McAllan said:

“Tacking the climate crisis and seizing the era defining opportunity of Scotland’s energy transition remain two of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time. That is why I have been honoured to lead this vitally important portfolio in government, working with stakeholders across the country to ensure we are supporting our transition to net zero in a sustainable and fair way, as well as seizing the opportunities of the future. I know the Scottish Government will continue to make good progress and that the portfolio is in safe hands with Gillian Martin and Alasdair Allan.”

Ms Martin said:

“Having worked in this vital area for over a year, I am so pleased to be stepping up to the role of Acting Cabinet Secretary. I remain committed to ensuring the government is laser focused on tackling the climate emergency.”

Dr Allan said:

“It is an honour to rejoin the Scottish Government and I look forward to working with colleagues in government and Parliament, as well as stakeholders across Scotland, to ensure we progress our plans around energy efficiency and renewable heating.”