EU News
|Printable version
Macao: EU report highlights increasing challenges to political rights and fundamental freedoms
The European Commission and the High Representative recently (20 May 2022) reported on political and economic developments in the Macao Special Administrative Region, covering 2021.
The report highlights that, in 2021, the way in which the ‘one country, two systems' principle was implemented undermined the political rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Macao.
The annual report refers in particular to the increasing challenges for Macao's media to express a broad range of views, and the practice of more and more self-censorship. The election of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR which took place on 12 September had the lowest level since the handover in 1999. Before the election, for the first time, the authorities in Macao disqualified 21 candidates for not pledging allegiance to the SAR or supporting the Basic Law.
The report points out that fighting the pandemic and supporting the economy remained the government's key priorities in 2021.
The Macao government has exercised stringent control on the spread of COVID-19 to ensure quarantine-free travel with Mainland China. The ongoing travel restrictions have continued to prevent officials from the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macao from visiting Macao. This has hindered the Office's work and limited contacts with SAR government officials and others.
The European Union remained Macao's second-largest trading partner in goods after Mainland China. This accounted for 29% of the SAR's total trade in the first 10 months of 2021. The bilateral trade is dominated by the European Union – around 32% of Macao's imports originated in the European Union.
The European Union remained, excluding offshore centres, Macao's fourth-largest source of foreign investment in 2020 after Hong Kong, Mainland China and the US. According to Macanese statistics, the European Union accounted for 4.6% of the total foreign direct investment stock in 2020.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €16 million Finnish scheme to support farmers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine23/05/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €16 million Finnish scheme to support the agricultural sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hong Kong: EU report sees a continued deterioration of fundamental freedoms23/05/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission and the High Representative recently (20 May 2022) reported on political and economic developments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Increased support for EU farmers through rural development funds23/05/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission proposed an exceptional measure funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) to allow Member States to pay a one-off lump sum to farmers and agri-food businesses affected by significant increases in input costs.
EU disburses €600 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine23/05/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, recently (20 May 2022) disbursed €600 million in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine. Following Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion, this urgent financial support helps Ukraine address its acute financing gap related to its exceptional humanitarian and defence needs.
State aid: Commission approves €500 million Luxembourgish scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine23/05/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €500 million Luxembourgish guarantee scheme to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Gentiloni at the European Semester 2022 Spring Package press conference23/05/2022 10:38:00
Remarks given by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Gentiloni at the European Semester 2022 Spring Package press conference.
EIB Board approves €4 billion credit line along with the EMBRACE Advisory Platform to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries20/05/2022 09:25:00
The Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) recently (18 May 2022) approved a €4 billion credit line (or programme loan) to help national authorities, cities, regions and local communities in all EU Member States address urgent investment needs and help welcome and integrate people fleeing the war against Ukraine.
Joint press release by the Eurogroup President, Paschal Donohoe, and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag following their meeting in The Hague19/05/2022 16:33:00
Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag and the President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, met in The Hague on Wednesday.
GCC: EU unveils Strategic Partnership with the Gulf19/05/2022 15:25:00
The High Representative and the European Commission yesterday adopted a Joint Communication on a 'Strategic Partnership with the Gulf' with the aim to broaden and deepen the European Union (EU)'s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its Member countries.