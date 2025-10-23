Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Machinery of government: digital ID
- Also published by:
- Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
The government has announced a machinery of government change
Today the government announced that in order to deliver this cross-government priority, the Cabinet Office will have overall responsibility of the new digital identity scheme, including policy development, legislation and strategic oversight.
The Cabinet Office will work alongside the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), who will be responsible for the technical design, build and delivery; and other departments. This will be effective immediately.
Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said:
Digital ID will help modernise our public services and give people more control over their lives. I’m determined we grasp the full opportunities of digital ID so we can modernise the state and renew our country.
This is a top priority for the Prime Minister that requires all government departments to be engaged so it is fantastic my colleague Darren Jones will be co-ordinating policy across government, leading on legislation and working with DSIT on the delivery and implementation of the scheme.
It is only by working collaboratively that the government will be able to deliver this ground-breaking initiative.
Darren Jones, Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said:
I am excited to work with Liz and DSIT on building the foundations of a modern state, where new technologies such as digital ID can be used to provide more convenient and more efficient services.
For too long public services have fallen behind, while people’s banking, shopping and restaurant reservations are increasingly done at a few touches of a button.
I look forward to adding the Cabinet Office’s capacity for coordination across departments to DSIT’s technical expertise, in order to help develop this product and make the most of its opportunities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/machinery-of-government-digital-id
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Minister calls on business leaders to act now against cyber risks15/10/2025 09:10:00
Security Minister Dan Jarvis yesterday gave a speech at the launch event for the National Cyber Security Centre's 2025 Annual Review.
British travellers told to expect checks under EU’s Entry-Exit System13/10/2025 13:12:00
Travellers to Europe, including Brits, subject to new entry registrations from today under a phased implementation of the EU’s new digital border system.
Heroism and bravery rewarded in latest Gallantry Awards List07/10/2025 12:20:00
The latest Gallantry Awards were yesterday announced, with 20 extraordinary people being awarded one of three types of awards; The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.
Joint migration statement: 02 October 202503/10/2025 15:10:00
A joint statement given yesterday from European Leaders on managing the challenges of illegal migration following the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Record fraud crackdown saves half a billion for public services24/09/2025 13:10:00
Government stops over £480 million ending up in the pockets of fraudsters over twelve months since April 2024 - more money than ever before.
Civil Service staff networks to only meet outside working hours and have all events signed off by senior managers24/09/2025 10:25:00
New rules have been issued to all Civil Service staff networks to ensure their activities remain within the Civil Service Code.
Fiona Ryland steps down as Government Chief People Officer22/09/2025 12:20:00
Fiona Ryland steps down as Government Chief People Officer after three years in post.
Hillsborough Law to ensure truth never concealed by state again16/09/2025 15:12:00
Landmark legislation a legacy for the 97 lost at Hillsborough and a tribute to the families that have fought for change.