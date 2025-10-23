Machinery of government: digital ID

The government has announced a machinery of government change

Today the government announced that in order to deliver this cross-government priority, the Cabinet Office will have overall responsibility of the new digital identity scheme, including policy development, legislation and strategic oversight.

The Cabinet Office will work alongside the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), who will be responsible for the technical design, build and delivery; and other departments. This will be effective immediately.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said:

Digital ID will help modernise our public services and give people more control over their lives. I’m determined we grasp the full opportunities of digital ID so we can modernise the state and renew our country. This is a top priority for the Prime Minister that requires all government departments to be engaged so it is fantastic my colleague Darren Jones will be co-ordinating policy across government, leading on legislation and working with DSIT on the delivery and implementation of the scheme. It is only by working collaboratively that the government will be able to deliver this ground-breaking initiative.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: