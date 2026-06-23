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Macron’s Evian summit shows the limits Trump places on the G7
EXPERT COMMENT
France achieved as much as could have been expected at its G7 Summit, but this was well short of what the world needs. A new approach is needed.
French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have had two goals for France’s Evian G7 summit which concluded on 17 June. First, to facilitate a constructive dialogue between President Donald Trump and the G7’s other members (or ‘G6’) on a limited number of issues. And second, to strengthen cooperation between the G7 as a whole and leading emerging economies.
In the event, he achieved both these goals. In contrast to last year’s Kananaskis Summit, Trump did not leave early. There were no public spats of the kind that marred the 2018 Canadian G7 summit. And the guest countries attending – Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya and the Republic of Korea – took part in at least half the sessions, explicitly endorsing some of the policy statements.
But Evian also shows the limits of what can be achieved at the G7 with President Trump in the US chair. A new format is urgently needed to address pressing global challenges.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/06/macrons-evian-summit-shows-limits-trump-places-g7
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