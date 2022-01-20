Made in Chelsea stars call on nation to Get Boosted Now

Julius Cowdrey and Miles Nazaire, are calling on the nation to get boosted as the easiest New Year’s health resolution you can make

In a new, motivational film released yesterday the pair guide the nation through the most important work out of their lives - getting boosted to top up immunity against COVID-19

So far more than 80% of eligible adults in England have been boosted as part of a huge national effort

Made in Chelsea stars Julius Cowdrey and Miles Nazaire are calling on young people to get boosted as the easiest New Year’s health resolution you can make in 2022.

The reality TV actors, who together form two of the ‘Tricep Trio’, have released a new film supporting the COVID-19 vaccination programme. It calls for everyone to take part in the ultimate New Year’s workout, the ‘Booster Bootcamp’ as the quickest and easiest way to protect yourself and others from this virus.

While more than 80% of eligible adults in England have had the booster, uptake is lower among younger people, with around 54% of eligible 18 to 30 year olds boosted. With Omicron continuing to spread, it’s more important than ever for people to get their vaccinations to keep them and their loved ones safe.

The new film is part of the ongoing drive by the Government and the NHS encouraging all those eligible to Get Boosted Now to ensure the vital protection they have secured from their first two doses is maintained.

The booster dose not only offers protection to the individual, but also to those close to you, as well as helping to prevent serious illness.

Recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that people who haven’t been vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19.

The booster vaccine has been shown to be 88% effective in preventing people from ending up in hospital due to Omicron.

Miles Nazaire, who features in the film, yesterday said:

If you make just one change this year, make it getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the simplest and best way to protect yourself and others which is why I’m urging people to come forward. I’ve had my booster - it was quick and easy, and I want to thank the NHS for everything they’re doing to get jabs in arms. So please, if you haven’t already, get boosted and get protected.

Julius Cowdrey, who also features in the film, yesterday said:

As someone who prioritises their health, getting boosted was a no-brainer. It’s simply the best way to take care of yourself and it protects your loved ones from COVID-19. And if you have been boosted, great! Make sure you urge your friends and family to get their COVID-19 vaccines too.

More than 36 million boosters have been administered across the UK. In England, more than 90% of eligible over-70s, and 86% of eligible over-50s, have had their top-up jabs.

Dr Emeka Okorocha, TV doctor and Emergency Medicine Physician, yesterday said:

It’s so important for people to come forward for their first, second or booster vaccine as soon as possible. Whilst Omicron may have less severe symptoms for some people, it’s much more transmissible and as an A&E doctor I’ve seen the devastating impact it can have. I’m all too aware that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Vaccines are the best protection we have against this virus, so please do your bit to protect yourself and others. If you have just one New Year’s resolution this year it should be to get vaccinated.

While two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine initially provide strong protection against the Delta variant, data from the UKHSA shows that over time two doses are not enough to protect people from symptomatic infection caused by Omicron. A third dose provides around 70% protection against symptomatic infection from Omicron 2 to 4 weeks after the booster is given.

All adults are now eligible for their booster, provided it has been at least three months since their second jab. People can visit a walk-in centre or book via the National Booking Service online.

