Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards 2023

The Department for International Trade’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards are launching in January 2023, to recognise and celebrate the global trading success of businesses of all sizes from across the UK.

There will be six categories of awards:

Agriculture, Food and Drink

Consumer Goods

Creative Industries

Digital

Education

Financial and Professional Services

How to enter

Each category will be judged by a panel comprised of a DIT sector lead and a DIT communications lead, as well as the Institute of Export and International Trade’s Director General Marco Forgione as an independent panellist. Winners will receive a certificate, digital badge accreditation, promotional activity organised by DIT, and a high-profile visit from a DIT representative.

The awards are free to enter. To enter, all you will need to do is complete a short submission form. Applications can be submitted at: events.great.gov.uk/madeinukawards.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 23 February 2023 at 23:59, with the winners' being announced in mid-April 2023.

For further information regarding this opportunity, please reach out to UKMarketing@trade.gov.uk or the team below.