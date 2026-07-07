‘Made-for-bikes’ Wales to become a leading cycling destination’ – FM marks one year until Tour de France comes to Wales

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth today set out his ambition for Wales to become a world leading cycling tourism destination.

The FM took to 2 wheels in Caerphilly following the one-year countdown milestone to the Wales stage of the Tour de France in July 2027.

With this year’s edition of the race underway in Catalonia and France, the First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan to lay out how the Welsh Government is working to make the most of the opportunity for the race to create a legacy that benefits communities, businesses and visitors for years to come.

The event brought together representatives from Welsh cycling, tourism, heritage and community organisations. Attendees included Beicio Cymru, local cycling clubs and businesses, alongside Cadw and representatives from the education sector.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said:

For the first time in its history, Wales will host a stage of the world's largest annual free-to-attend sporting event, providing an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our nation. With a year to go, cycling fans will be beyond excited ahead of the tour coming to Wales. This is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Wales as a world-leading destination for cyclists of all abilities, with fantastic cycle routes and world class hospitality.”

In Barcelona this week, Visit Wales has been engaging international cycling fans through a dedicated stand in the Fan Zone, showcasing Wales as a world-class destination for cycling and outdoor adventure.

Joining Visit Wales on the stand is Cycle Champs, the official balance bike supplier to the Tour de France. The Carmarthenshire-based company is helping inspire the next generation of cyclists, with its balance bikes taking centre stage in the Tour's Grand Départ celebrations. On Saturday, Cycle Champs bikes proudly led the peloton out in Barcelona, highlighting Welsh innovation on one of cycling's biggest international stages.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said:

Over the coming year, businesses, suppliers, schools, community organisations and volunteers across Wales will have opportunities to become involved in activities linked to the Tour de France, helping showcase Welsh products, talent, heritage and destinations while ensuring communities across the country benefit from the event. Visitors and riders will also be able to use a new route planning tool to discover and plan cycling experiences across Wales, helping extend the event's tourism legacy. It’s great to be at Caerphilly Castle for this event, highlighting the stunning heritage and history cyclists will encounter in Wales. The route will pass through historic landscapes, towns and villages, and past some of our great historic sites. We look forward to sharing these fascinating places with visitors and viewers from all over the world.

The Tour de France comes to Wales following five years of collaboration between the Welsh Government and bid partners to bring the event to the UK.

The Welsh Government aims to build on the Tour’s success and encourage more visitors to experience the country by bike, while creating a legacy for communities and businesses across Wales. Supporting those ambitions is Welsh cycling legend Geraint Thomas, who has been appointed Wales' Cycling Ambassador ahead of the 2027 Tour de France.

The Welsh Government also wants to maximise the wider tourism, hospitality, health and international profile benefits created by hosting the Tour de France. Alongside inspiring more people to cycle and visit Wales, the ambition is to make the most of the tourism and hospitality, health and global promotion benefits of the event and to seek a share of the £520 million UK cycling market, ensuring the benefits of the event are felt long after the end of the race.

Geraint Thomas, Wales' Cycling Ambassador, speaking from the fan zone in Barcelona where the 2026 race started, said:

Here in Barcelona, you can really feel the buzz and just how special the Tour de France is. It’s incredible knowing that in a year’s time that same energy and atmosphere will be heading to Wales. Wales is made for bikes. It’s a place that often surprises people when they experience it for themselves. These roads and landscapes shaped me as a rider and played a huge part in making me who I am today. With world-class road climbs, incredible mountain biking and traffic-free family trails taking you through some stunning scenery and welcoming towns and villages, Wales offers something for every rider. With just one year to go, this is our moment to show the world what we’ve got, to bring that passion, that pride, and a real Welsh croeso. I can’t wait to see Wales come together, from places like Caerphilly Castle right across the country, to welcome the Tour in 2027. It’s going to be something truly special.

The opportunities extend beyond race day itself, with businesses across Wales preparing to welcome new visitors and showcase what Wales has to offer. Among them is Caerphilly cycling business Bike Shedz, whose owner Nicholas Ball believes the event can leave a legacy for Welsh communities.

Nicholas Ball, owner of Caerphilly business Bike Shedz, said:

The countdown marks the beginning of an important year of activity across Wales as we prepare to welcome one of the world's greatest sporting events. The Tour de France is a unique opportunity to showcase Wales on a global stage. For businesses like ours, it's a chance to welcome new visitors, highlight everything Wales has to offer and inspire more people to get out on their bikes. Working together, we can ensure the benefits extend well beyond race day and leave a lasting legacy for communities across Wales.

Businesses across Wales are also being encouraged to join the Cyclist Welcome scheme, helping visitors easily identify accommodation offering facilities and services tailored to people on cycling holidays or bringing their own bikes with them. The scheme is set to play an important role in ensuring communities across Wales are ready to welcome the increased number of cycling visitors inspired by the Tour de France.

Sarah Harris-Clint, Crafty Legs Events, said:

We are over the moon to be welcoming the Tour de France to our home county, the county where we support many small businesses. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring small businesses together, celebrate local and promote what we have here for tourists, visitors and locals. From the rolling hills to independent boutiques to the 2nd largest castle in Europe, we have a lot to showcase in Caerphilly, and we are looking forward to celebrating it all over the next couple of years with the support of the Tour de France celebrations.”



The race itself will arrive in Wales on Sunday, July 4, 2027, when Stage 3 of the Tour de France departs from Y Trallwng (Welshpool) in Mid Wales.

Caroline Spanton, Chief Executive Officer at Beicio Cymru:

One year from now, the eyes of the world will be on Wales. Our job, all of us together, is to make sure that when they look away, cycling looks different here than it did before. The Tour de France is the moment. But moments pass. What we are building is a movement, a Wales where every child can ride a bike, where every community has a club worth joining, where cycling isn't a sport for some people it's a way of life for everyone. That is the legacy we owe this opportunity, and we intend to deliver it not just for this generation, but for every generation that follows.

The route will pass through Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair-ym-Muallt (Builth Wells) and Aberhonddu (Brecon) before climbing into Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Riders will then tackle eight categorised climbs, including six in the final 80 kilometres of racing, with iconic ascents such as the Côte de Rhigos and the Côte de Caerphilly, before finishing in Cardiff.

As the final UK stage of the Grand Départ, the Welsh stage is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators and provide a dramatic conclusion to the UK's hosting of the opening stages of the race. It will form part of one of the largest free-to-attend sporting events ever staged in Wales.

Communities along the route are already working with organisers to prepare for the event, while more than 7,000 volunteers will be recruited across the UK to help deliver the Grand Départ. Further opportunities for businesses, schools, cultural organisations and community groups to become involved will be announced over the coming months.

Further details about community activities, business engagement opportunities and ways for the public to take part will be announced in the coming months.