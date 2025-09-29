Made-in-Wales films triumph from Sundance to Cannes

Five Welsh-made films have achieved remarkable success on the international festival circuit this year, demonstrating Wales' growing reputation as a world-class filming destination.

Brides, a coming-of-age film co-produced by Cardiff-based ieie Productions, opened recently (26 September 2025) in UK cinemas following festival acclaim at Sundance, Toronto International Film Festival Next Wave, FilmFest München and Edinburgh International Film Festival. The film, which tells the story of two disillusioned teenagers who leave their troubled lives in the UK for a life-changing journey to the Syrian border, was also selected for the prestigious BFI and British Council 'GREAT 8' showcase at Cannes Market 2024.

The Man in My Basement, starring Willem Dafoe and Corey Hawkins, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2025 after being filmed across south Wales locations including Cardiff, Carmarthenshire and Swansea. The adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel was released in UK cinemas last week and began streaming on friday.

Producing the two films in Wales secured at least 130 Wales-based jobs and 14 trainee/shadow placements.

Madfabulous is another Welsh film to have been selected for the BFI and British Council 'GREAT 8' and was included in the 2025 list at Cannes Market. Starring Callum Scott Howells and filmed entirely in north Wales, it tells the story of Henry Paget, the flamboyant Fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

Looking ahead to October's London Film Festival, two more Welsh productions will take centre stage. H is for Hawk, starring Claire Foy and Brendan Gleeson, had its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival 2025 in the US, and tells the true story of Helen MacDonald's memoir about the bond between a woman and a goshawk following her father's death. Filmed in Cardiff, the production was financed by Creative Wales.

Anemone will also premiere at the London Film Festival. The film explores the complex relationships between fathers and sons, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Samantha Morton, with Brad Pitt as producer. Shot at Aria Studios on Ynys Môn and across north Wales, it marks the directing debut of Ronan Day-Lewis, who co-wrote the screenplay with his father.

Four of these productions received Creative Wales funding via the Ffilm Cymru Wales feature film fund, which invests in Wales-born or Wales-based writers, directors and producers. The fifth, Anemone, was filmed at Aria studios on Anglesey, which has received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Culture Minister Jack Sargeant recently said:

This string of recent film festival successes for titles shot in Wales is testament to our reputation as a leading filming destination and the talent of our creative industries. It is also the result of our proactive approach to supporting the sector and our commitment to nurturing and developing skills and talent.

Catryn Ramasut from ieie Productions, co-producer of Brides, recently said:

The Ffilm Cymru Wales and Creative Wales joint feature film fund has been critical in bringing Brides to international audiences. This support recognises that film's value extends far beyond economic returns - it's about the cultural significance and power of storytelling to transform people's thinking, to foster empathy and acceptance across borders. Brides' success at festivals like Sundance and Edinburgh shows what's possible when we invest in Welsh women telling stories that can genuinely change how audiences see the world.

John Giwa-Amu from Good Gate Media, co-producer on The Man in my Basement, recently said: