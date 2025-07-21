Welsh Government
‘Magnificent showcase’ of Royal Welsh not possible without our farmers – Deputy First Minister
As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has praised farmers for being the ‘backbone of our rural communities’.
Speaking ahead of the show, he confirmed the launch of the ‘Ready Reckoner’, allowing farmers to find out what the Sustainable Farming Scheme will mean for them.
The Deputy First Minister also provided certainty and stability by announcing nine SFS preparatory schemes, worth over £33m, to back farm businesses during the transition:
“Y Sioe is an absolute highlight of the summer for me and represents the beating heart of rural Wales, showcasing the extraordinary talent, innovation and dedication that defines Welsh agriculture.
“This is never more evident than in the enthusiasm of our next generation of farmers who are the bright future of Welsh agriculture.
“This magnificent showcase wouldn't be possible without our farmers who produce the high-quality food we eat, manage the land and have helped shape the landscape that we are all so proud of.”
On the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the Deputy First Minister yesterday said:
“The Sustainable Farming Scheme is the future of farming in Wales.”
“Built on collaboration, the Scheme provides much-needed stability for farmers who play a central role in our food production and environmental protection, helping their businesses to be more resilient, productive and sustainable.
“I want to be very clear, the Scheme that I’ve announced is the Scheme that we will introduce in 2026.
“I truly believe the worst thing for farmers now is any suggestion that it'll be tweaked, remodelled or taken back to the drawing board altogether.
“Farmers and the farming unions have asked us to provide certainty and that is what we have done.”
On the launch of the Ready Reckoner, the Deputy First Minister yesterday said:
“I published a detailed description which explains clearly what farmers will need to do as part of the Scheme, and how they can prepare now to make accessing the Scheme even easier next year.
“I'm also pleased to announce this afternoon, that from today, farmers are able to use the Ready Reckoner available on our website.
“This is a straightforward tool that will provide each farmer with an indicative SFS Universal Payment value as well as a BPS tapered payment value for 2026.
“I encourage those on the showground to come and speak to my officials for help and support to find out exactly what the Scheme will mean for them.
“We're here this week, and in the coming months at regional shows and other events, to help with your decision-making.”
Announcing nine SFS preparatory schemes to back farm businesses during the transition to the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the Deputy First Minister yesterday said:
“From my extensive conversations with farmers over the last year, I know providing certainty and stability is at the top of most of their agendas.
“That’s why I'm also delighted to confirm today that nine SFS preparatory schemes will open in the coming days, weeks and months for the 2026-27 financial year - providing over £33m to back farm businesses during the transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.
“This funding will help farmers invest in nutrient management, environmental improvements and efficiency equipment while delivering on environmental benefits like water quality and biodiversity.”
Closing his speech, the Deputy First Minister yesterday said:
“The beauty of being here, all together, over the coming days is that we can continue our important engagement – listening and learning from each other.
“I'm really looking forward to an exciting week ahead and wish the Royal Welsh Show and everyone involved all the very best.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/magnificent-showcase-royal-welsh-not-possible-without-our-farmers-deputy-first-minister
