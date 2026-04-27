Met Office
|Printable version
Mainly warm and sunny weather this week, before turning more unsettled ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend
The UK will see a mix of spring warmth and increasingly changeable conditions this week, with temperatures above average for most, before a growing chance of some heavy and potentially thundery showers towards the end of the week.
Today (Monday) starts the week on a warm note for many, but showers will move southwards across parts of Scotland and England. Some of these may be heavy, with a risk of the odd rumble of thunder, particularly across eastern Scotland and parts of central and southeast England. Temperatures will climb above late‑April averages in sunnier areas, with a headline maximum of around 23°C possible in southern England.
Tuesday will feel noticeably cooler for many, with cloud and some patchy drizzle early on, but sunny spells developing widely. Temperatures will be several degrees lower than Monday across much of England and Wales, though north‑west Scotland and western Northern Ireland could still see highs near 19°C.
From midweek, high pressure brings a return to largely dry and fine weather. Wednesday and Thursday will see plenty of sunshine for many, though it will become windier in southern areas, with coastal gales possible in parts of the southwest.
Later Thursday into Friday, conditions become more unsettled. Rain and showers are expected to spread from the south and west, with the potential for some heavy and thundery bursts. Where sunshine persists ahead of this, it will feel warm and humid, especially in southern and central parts of England.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/weather-this-week-mainly-warm-and-sunny-before-turning-more-unsettled-ahead-of-the-bank-holiday-weekend
Latest News from
Met Office
Weekly weather quiz: Test your knowledge27/04/2026 13:15:00
Do you keep a close eye on the weather, or do you just enjoy talking about it? Either way, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test with this week’s Met Office weather quiz.
Pollen forecast: High levels across much of the UK24/04/2026 15:15:15
Pollen levels across the UK are forecast to vary over the next five days, with a gradual increase across parts of England as tree pollen becomes more prevalent before reducing slightly towards the start of next week.
Week ahead: Largely dry and increasingly warm21/04/2026 15:15:15
The week ahead is set to bring plenty of dry and fine weather for many, with high pressure dominating and helping temperatures edge upwards as the days go on.
Why pollen levels are high this week, and looking ahead09/04/2026 10:15:00
A spell of warm, dry and sunny weather has led to rising pollen levels across much of the UK this week.
Deep Dive: UK heat and tropical cyclones08/04/2026 15:20:00
As the UK continues to experience a week of higher-than-average temperatures, early April is currently delivering a spell of notably warm weather for many.
Storm Dave in context: How the storm unfolded08/04/2026 13:15:00
Storm Dave affected the UK during 4–5 April 2026, bringing a spell of disruptive whether to parts of the country, particularly across northern and western areas.
Possible 26°C tomorrow as very warm spell peaks, before a return to cooler conditions07/04/2026 14:10:00
Parts of the UK could see temperatures as high as 26°C tomorrow (Wednesday), before conditions turn markedly cooler later in the week.
Staying safe at the beach is now within easier reach03/04/2026 12:15:00
Refreshed Met Office weather app now contains beach forecast information and water safety advice for Easter weekend.