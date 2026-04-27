Mainly warm and sunny weather this week, before turning more unsettled ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend

The UK will see a mix of spring warmth and increasingly changeable conditions this week, with temperatures above average for most, before a growing chance of some heavy and potentially thundery showers towards the end of the week.

Today (Monday) starts the week on a warm note for many, but showers will move southwards across parts of Scotland and England. Some of these may be heavy, with a risk of the odd rumble of thunder, particularly across eastern Scotland and parts of central and southeast England. Temperatures will climb above late‑April averages in sunnier areas, with a headline maximum of around 23°C possible in southern England.

Tuesday will feel noticeably cooler for many, with cloud and some patchy drizzle early on, but sunny spells developing widely. Temperatures will be several degrees lower than Monday across much of England and Wales, though north‑west Scotland and western Northern Ireland could still see highs near 19°C.

From midweek, high pressure brings a return to largely dry and fine weather. Wednesday and Thursday will see plenty of sunshine for many, though it will become windier in southern areas, with coastal gales possible in parts of the southwest.

Later Thursday into Friday, conditions become more unsettled. Rain and showers are expected to spread from the south and west, with the potential for some heavy and thundery bursts. Where sunshine persists ahead of this, it will feel warm and humid, especially in southern and central parts of England.

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