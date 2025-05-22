Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Major £1.5 billion defence contract with British firm ensures world-class equipment testing for UK forces and secures 1,200 jobs
UK Armed Forces will benefit from world-class equipment training and testing under a contract which supports more than 1,200 skilled jobs across the UK.
The five-year £1.5 billion contract extension with British defence firm QinetiQ provides test, trial, training and evaluation of defence equipment and capabilities at 16 Ministry of Defence sites. This includes missile firings, test pilot training and delivering live-threat scenarios.
The Long-Term Partnering Agreement will sustain 1,200 UK jobs, including more than 200 in Scotland and 200 in Wales, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change by boosting jobs and prosperity for working people, while keeping the nation safe.
The investment supports an extensive supply chain of 825 companies, including 590 small-to-medium enterprises - demonstrating the government’s commitment to small businesses and their access to the defence market and ensuring defence is an engine for growth in every region and nation of the UK.
The contract will ensure UK Armed Forces equipment remains combat-ready and will support the delivery of future capabilities, including the Global Combat Air Programme’s next-generation combat aircraft.
The Agreement has supported key moments for UK capabilities, including the first launch of a ballistic rocket into space from the UK, the first firing of a high-power laser directed energy weapon – DragonFire – against aerial targets and Europe’s first successful demonstration of teaming a piloted aircraft with an autonomous air vehicle.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
Rigorously tested equipment and the trialling of emerging technologies are key to ensuring our Armed Forces are using combat-ready capabilities on the frontline.
The contract will help keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad, as we drive forward innovation to bolster our national security and support skilled jobs across the UK.
With hundreds of British businesses supported by this investment through QinetiQ’s supply chain, we are demonstrating how defence is an engine for growth across the UK, and delivering on our Plan for Change.
Under the agreement, QinetiQ will invest in modernising the UK’s equipment testing capabilities to keep pace with operational needs. The contract will also support around 30 early careers professionals, providing development opportunities such as digital training in modelling and simulation for engineers.
Earlier this month, QinetiQ hosted Formidable Shield, a NATO joint strike exercise, at the Hebrides range in Scotland – one of the 16 Ministry of Defence sites managed under the Long-Term Partnering Agreement, which was first signed in 2003.
Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer at QinetiQ, said:
Through the LTPA, we play a vital role helping to protect and enhance the UK’s defence and security. The extension of our partnership with MOD enables us to continue investing to deliver the transformational change in test and evaluation that’s required to ensure our armed forces have operational advantage over disruptive technologies.
We’re seeing increased demand for our services from NATO countries and this LTPA extension positions the UK as a leading centre for T3E, and facilitates the delivery of major equipment platforms as well as future upgrade programmes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-15-billion-defence-contract-with-british-firm-ensures-world-class-equipment-testing-for-uk-forces-and-secures-1200-jobs
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Dedication and professionalism of Armed Forces rewarded with above inflation pay rise22/05/2025 16:25:00
Government recognises professionalism and dedication of the Armed Forces with 4.5% pay rise, which follows last year's record pay deal for personnel.
UK Armed Forces to benefit from ground breaking underwater glue developed with industry19/05/2025 16:10:00
Defence scientists develop glue that enables rapid repairs to equipment in extreme environments.
UK reaffirms commitment to UN peacekeeping operations as Minister announces new funding for programmes19/05/2025 12:25:00
More than 250 personnel from the UK Armed Forces are deployed to locations such as Cyprus and Somalia, working to reduce the threat of violence.
Joint statement on UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement progress - 15 May 202516/05/2025 13:15:00
A joint statement between the UK and Germany, providing progress on the Trinity House Agreement, following a meeting of Defence Secretary John Healey and Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius in Berlin (15 May 2025).
New 2,000 km “deep precision strike” weapon to be developed by UK and Germany as Trinity House Agreement delivers first major milestones15/05/2025 15:15:15
The UK and Germany will confirm for the first time that they will work together to develop a new long-range strike capability with a range of over 2,000 km
New 'engine for growth' package announced as Defence Secretary closes London Stock Exchange15/05/2025 13:15:00
Industry, innovators and investors will benefit from a new partnership with UK Defence, making it easier and more attractive to do business than ever before.
Windsor soldier of World War 1 buried with Full Military Honours12/05/2025 13:15:00
The remains of Private (Pte) John Tame of 2nd Battalion The Royal Berkshire Regiment were laid to rest on 8 May in Belgium, nearly 108 years after his death.
Prime Minister hails game changing UK-made RAF drones02/05/2025 13:17:00
Hundreds of highly skilled jobs are being supported by the RAF’s new cutting-edge UK made drones.