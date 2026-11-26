Around £8 billion invested to upgrade submarine availability and readiness, enhancing the UK’s deterrence and national security.

Investment will create 3,000 new British jobs, plus around 2,500 apprentice and graduate opportunities, boosting growth and supporting government drive to get young people into work.

Funding supports wider £26 billion investment programme to turn naval bases into warfighting-ready facilities.

The Ministry of Defence’s £8 billion Gateway Agreement, awarded to UK firm Babcock, will transform the way submarine maintenance and critical naval base services are delivered, tackling bottlenecks and modernising ways of working.

Around 3,000 new highly skilled jobs will be created under the agreement, mainly across Plymouth, Clyde and Bristol. Additionally, around 2,500 apprentice and graduate roles will be created – delivering opportunities for young people not currently in education, employment or training.

The contract is the second major multi-billion-pound submarine-related deal that the MOD has signed since the Defence Investment Plan was published, showing how the department is fulfilling its commitment to investing in defence and stepping up warfighting readiness.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

With this new agreement we’re not just investing in our national security, we’re also making a huge investment in our people. We’re providing opportunities to get young people into work, to bring jobs to communities in Plymouth, Clyde and beyond, and to boost growth across the UK. Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority. This investment is a clear demonstration of that commitment - supporting not just the submarines that maintain our nuclear deterrent but also the people who build and maintain them.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

Our nuclear submarines are the cornerstone of our national security. Every minute of every day, they deter our adversaries and keep our country safe. The deterrent is only as strong as our ability to keep it at sea. We’re not going to repeat the mistakes of the past, where investment in our nuclear capability was delayed. Even when we have to move funding from other departments, we will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting Britain warfighting ready. Not only will this agreement get our subs out of the docks and into the sea faster, it will create 5,500 new jobs, apprenticeships and graduate opportunities. This investment is contributing to the government’s mission to put our young people to work – and no job could be more meaningful than keeping your country safe.

8,500 existing jobs will be supported by the contract, increasing capacity and capability at submarine maintenance sites at His Majesty’s Naval Bases (HMNB) Devonport and Clyde. The increased workforce will improve industry productivity at the waterfront, strengthening the UK’s long-term industrial and national security capabilities.

The new contractual framework delivers incentives for faster delivery, meaning submarines should spend less time in maintenance and more time available for operations, which are critical to the Royal Navy’s ability to meet its defence taskings, including the UK’s NATO and AUKUS commitments and nuclear deterrent patrols.

The contract will be announced by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to HMNB Devonport today.

The agreement also enables wider Royal Navy activity, including surface fleet facilities, sea training, and future autonomous capabilities, marking a step forward in the Navy’s warfighting readiness.

First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said:

Our submarines both deliver the nuclear deterrent and protect it. They form the bedrock of UK national security, but their ability to do their job at sea is dependent on us to maintain them. That is why the Gateway Agreement is so important. Through this multi-billion-pound investment, we are backing the highly skilled people who support our fleet, tackling the delays that hold us back and getting submarines through maintenance quicker and back where they belong: beneath the waves. That is how we continue to strengthen our deterrence and keep our country safe.

The five-year contract also includes around £2.4 billion of spend in the wider UK supply chain, including around £1 billion targeted at small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring investment will be felt in communities right across the country.

Harry Holt Babcock Chief Executive Officer said:

We are very proud at Babcock of the critical support that we provide to the Royal Navy, in particular our unwavering support to the Continuous At Sea Deterrent – the UK’s highest defence priority. The Gateway Agreement will enable us, in collaboration with MoD, to continue our support for the deterrent, increase submarine availability and develop the skills, infrastructure and capability to support the Royal Navy’s submarine force for the years ahead. Babcock will continue to strengthen sovereign, industrial capabilities, bringing benefits to communities across the country, including SMEs and local supply chain. Together we will further strengthen the UK’s defence readiness and national strategic resilience.

The deterrent is operated and sustained by the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) and its industry partners as a national endeavour, supporting over 6,000 UK companies and around 47,000 UK jobs. Workforce demand is forecast to rise to approximately 65,000 by 2030.

Maddy McTernan, Chief of Defence Nuclear at the UK MOD, said:

The MOD’s new agreement with Babcock is the latest step in the Defence Nuclear Enterprise’s drive to partner more effectively with our industry partners so we can together improve delivery against our critical mission, to keep safe and capable Royal Navy submarines at sea.

The Gateway Agreement sits alongside the largest programme of naval infrastructure investment since the end of the Cold War. Under Project Royal Oak, HMNB Devonport, HMNB Clyde and HMNB Portsmouth will benefit from £26 billion of government investment over 10 years to modernise infrastructure and accommodation, transforming the bases into warfighting-ready facilities.

HMNB Clyde, which is home to the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service, is set to benefit from Project Royal Oak through the transformational Programme Euston, which will deliver a resilient out-of-water submarine engineering capability by the 2030s. The capability will be delivered by British industry and enable crucial maintenance for the UK’s current and future fleet of nuclear submarines.