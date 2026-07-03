Major annual retail survey leads to action on Dubai-style chocolate, goat meat and slush-ice drinks

The Food Standards Agency has published the results of its sixth annual retail surveillance survey.

Most of the food tested was safe and authentic, but the survey did reveal some labelling and authenticity failures in Dubai-style chocolate and goat meat products. The programme targets areas of known or potential risk. Between July and December 2025, 845 products were sampled from national supermarkets, independent retailers and online sellers. After initial results were received, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) took swift action to protect the public.

Products were checked to make sure they were safe, accurately labelled and contained what they claimed to.

Dubai-style chocolate

Only one of the 45 samples of Dubai-style chocolate passed every test and labelling requirement, a finding that prompted the FSA to issue consumer warnings before Christmas 2025.

Labelling issues were found in 42 of the 45 samples. These included incorrect or missing use-by and best-before dates, allergens not clearly highlighted, ingredients not listed in the correct order and lack of UK importer details.

The FSA acted swiftly, advising businesses to be vigilant and warning people with allergies not to eat Dubai-style chocolate.

Goat meat

Of the 40 goat meat samples tested, 20 contained only sheep. Another sample contained a mix of sheep and goat meat, and a further sample was found to be wholly deer.

The FSA worked swiftly with the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) to alert Local Authorities (LAs) and businesses of the findings as soon as they emerged.

Slush-ice drinks

The survey uncovered on-going issues with a small number of slush ice drinks, particularly around glycerol levels and use of glycerol warning posters in shops.

The FSA published revised glycerol guidance in July 2025 and has continued to engage with manufacturers on the adoption of the voluntary industry warnings and to reformulate to reduce glycerol levels. Further sampling and research are planned for this summer to monitor adoption of FSA guidance.

All unsatisfactory results from the survey were shared with LAs so that they could consider whether any further action was required.

Commenting on results of the survey, Rebecca Sudworth Director of Policy at the FSA said:

Our role is to make sure the food people buy is safe and what it says it is. We are reassured that the majority of samples tested for allergen compliance, authenticity and composition were satisfactory. Consumer safety is our biggest priority. In December 2025, when we found that the majority of Dubai-style products did not pass our stringent food safety checks, we took immediate action, alerting Local Authorities to work with businesses and industry groups to make sure the products they sell are safe and correctly labelled. These findings come from a targeted survey – focusing on areas where we already suspect potential non-compliance. They are not reflective of wider food safety and standards in the UK. Evidence-based initiatives, like this, allow us to take informed steps to protect public health.

The programme was delivered in partnership by the three Local Authority Official Food and Feed Laboratories (OLs) and two private OLs in England and Wales.

Read the full Retail Surveillance Survey in the research section of our website.