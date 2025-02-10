Major boost for women's health research in Wales

A dedicated women's health research centre opening this April will provide vital evidence to improve healthcare for women in Wales.

The Women's Health Research Wales centre for excellence will benefit from a £3 million investment from Health and Care Research Wales, supported by the Welsh Government, on top of £750,000 available for other dedicated women’s health research projects.

The funding boost represents a significant commitment to address health inequalities and shape future services for women, as set out in the women’s health plan for Wales.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, with responsibility for women’s health, recently said:

This new research centre, the first for women’s health in Wales, will be crucial in helping us to better understand women's experiences, develop more effective treatments, and ensure our health services truly meet women's needs at every stage of their lives. I hope the centre will attract and retain leading researchers in the field and help ensure Welsh women's experiences and needs drive our women’s health plan for Wales.

The women’s health plan for Wales was published in December and set out plans to launch a call for women’s health research, with a budget of £750,000 in April 2025 as well as encouraging Welsh universities to bid for catalytic funding to create a Women’s Health Research Centre.

Funding of £3,013,936 has now been secured, as part of a wider £49 million funding package announced by Health and Care Research Wales, supporting 17 research centres across the country.

The Women’s Health Network, part of the NHS Executive, will now work with Health and Care Research Wales and the academic community to improve the women specific health evidence available in Wales.

National Clinical Lead for Women's Health, Dr Helen Munro, recently said: