Major boost for young people in Rossendale as Youth Hub opens to support them towards work

Young people in Rossendale are set to benefit from expanded employment support through a new Youth Hub in the area, as the government continues to deliver opportunity directly into the heart of the community.

New Youth Hub open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday across two locations in Rossendale, will offer CV advice, skills training, mental health support, housing advice, and careers guidance under one roof.

With almost a million young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) Youth Hubs will open in every local area in Great Britain to give young people access to vital support on their doorstep.

Opening comes as Government invests £2.5 billion to ensure all young people have the opportunity to earn or learn.

Youth Hubs are locations which bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authority services, employers and training providers under one roof to provide vital help to get young people aged 16 to 24 back on track.

The Youth Hub for Rossendale will be based at Adrenaline Centre, Haslingden, Rossendale BB4 4DN on Mondays and Future’s Park, Rossendale Borough Council Business Centre, Futures Park, Spoke-Bacup, OL13 0BB on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The hub is part of the Government’s commitment to deliver a Youth Hub in every local area of Great Britain, building a national network of support for the nearly one million young people not in education, employment or training.

As part of the expansion, every Youth Hub will meet a set of minimum standards, ensuring young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden yesterday said:

This new Youth Hub marks a major step forward for young people in Rossendale, delivering real support and opportunity right here in the community. We are determined to bring opportunity to every corner of the country because no matter where you grow up, you deserve the chance to earn, to learn and to get on in life.

The Rossendale Youth Hub will work with local partners including WorkWell, Citizen’s Advice, Rossendale Borough Council and Active Lancashire’s Rossendale Works programme to deliver tailored support that reflects the needs of the local economy, helping to break down barriers to work and accelerate pathways into employment.

Rossendale Borough Council Leader, Councillor Alyson Barnes, yesterday said:

We want young people in Rossendale to have the support and opportunities they need to take their next steps, whatever that looks like for them. Finding work or training can often be about much more than simply applying for a job, it’s about having the confidence, support and opportunities to get to that point. Our Youth Hub will provide that support and help connect young people with employers, training and other local services. This investment is a real opportunity for young people in Rossendale. By working with DWP, Active Lancashire, Burnley College and other partners, we can offer a much wider range of support in places that are accessible to local people.

Youth Hubs will be expanded a Youth Hub in every area across Great Britain over the next three years, from Manchester and Salford to Dundee and Newport.

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