Major boost for young people in Telford as Youth Hub opens to support them towards work

New Youth Hub open Monday to Saturday in Telford Shopping Centre, offering employment support to young people in the area.

CV advice, skills training, mental health support, housing advice, and careers guidance will be offered under one roof to make getting the right support easier.

Telford is latest in a national network of Youth Hubs created as part of Government’s £2.5 billion investment in youth employment

Young people in Telford are set to benefit from expanded employment support through the area’s first Youth Hub, as the government continues to deliver opportunity directly into the heart of the community.

Youth Hubs are located in an expanding number of locations across the country such as libraries and community centres, offering a range of support to help young people move closer to employment.

In Telford, the Youth Hub will be based in Telford Shopping Centre and will be open Monday to Friday for young people seeking support.

It will follow the model of other Youth Hubs, which bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authority services, employers and training providers under one roof to provide vital help to get young people aged 16 to 24 the skills to get into work.

Youth Hubs are a key part of the Government’s £2.5 billion youth employment support package. Over the next three years, the Government is expanding its network of Youth Hubs to over 360 local areas across Great Britain, with the aim that a young person is no more than one hour away from a Youth Hub by public transport.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

This new Youth Hub marks a major step forward for young people in Telford, delivering real support and opportunity right here in the community. We are determined to bring opportunity to every corner of the country because no matter where you grow up, you deserve the chance to earn, to learn and to get on in life.

The Telford Youth Hub will be based at Telford College Skills Shop. Unit 103 Telford Shopping Centre, TF3 4AE.

It will work with local partners including Telford College, Telford & Wrekin Council, Landau and CVS Telford and Wrekin to help young people overcome barriers to work and move into employment.

Alongside supporting young people, the Telford College Skills Shop helps local businesses by equipping job seekers with qualifications and training they need to be workplace ready, including through its Retail and Hospitality Academy, which supports Telford Centre businesses train and upskill their workforce.

Executive Director of Partnerships and Employer Engagement at Telford College, Sarah Davies said:

We’re proud to be delivering this project in Telford in partnership with DWP, Telford & Wrekin Council and Landau. Previously, many young people who needed this specialist support have had to travel to Shrewsbury to get it. Now it’s right here on their doorstep, with employment support, training, mentoring and wellbeing help all under one roof. That makes a real difference because an extra bus journey can be one more barrier between them and the help they need. The hub sits within the new Telford College Skills Shop, our initiative to bring skills and workforce development opportunities into the heart of the town centre, helping retailers and hospitality businesses train their teams and find the talent they need.

It will work with local partners including Telford College, Telford & Wrekin Council, Landau and CVS Telford and Wrekin to help young people overcome barriers to work and move into employment.

Alongside supporting young people, the Telford College Skills Shop helps local businesses by equipping job seekers with qualifications and training they need to be workplace ready, including through its Retail and Hospitality Academy, which supports Telford Centre businesses train and upskill their workforce.

Additional Information

Youth Hubs support young people aged 16–24.

The programme brings together national and local partners to deliver integrated employment support.

Further Youth Hubs will continue to roll out across Great Britain as part of the Government’s Youth Guarantee.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: