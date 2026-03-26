Major boost for young people with 80 new Youth Hubs as SPFL Trust partners with DWP

Young people are set to benefit from expanded employment support through a further 80 new Youth Hubs as the Government continues to provide opportunity across the country.

80 new Youth Hub locations confirmed across Great Britain.

Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Trust partners with DWP to support Britain’s Youth Hubs – taking jobs and opportunity straight to the heart of communities.

Expansion builds on commitment for every local area across Great Britain to have a Youth Hub.

Work with wider stakeholders - including the English Premier League – ongoing, to give every young person access to support locally.

Young people are set to benefit from expanded employment support through a further 80 new Youth Hubs as the Government continues to provide opportunity across the country.

Youth Hubs bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authority services, employers and training providers under one roof to support young people aged 16 to 24.

As part of this expansion, every Youth Hub will meet a set of minimum standards, ensuring young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

The expansion is the latest step towards bringing Youth Hubs to every area in Great Britain to establish a national network and address the almost one million young people not earning or learning – a rise of 248,000 between 2021 to 2024 – so that every young person can progress wherever they live.

To mark the expansion, the Work and Pensions Secretary opened Scotland’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair in Glasgow’s iconic Concert Hall, bringing employers, training providers and support services together to connect young people with jobs, skills and opportunities in the area.

Over 2,400 young people looking for work met leading employers including Scottish Power, HSBC, Barclays, Police Scotland, the Army, Royal Air Force, NHS24, Kier Construction and the Scottish Professional Football League Trust.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

Yesterday marked a major boost for young people with 80 new Youth Hubs and Scotland’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair driving opportunity. We are delivering support in every region, connecting young people with employers, and meeting them where they are so they can move into work, as we reform the welfare state into a working state. This is about breaking down barriers, opening doors and ensuring every young person can earn or learn, wherever they live.

The Scottish Professional Football League Trust will partner with DWP to deliver Youth Hubs across Scotland, as the Government continues its drive to deliver support to young people where they are. This builds on work across England, where Premier League is working with DWP to support the Youth Guarantee and help young people access jobs, training and support.

Nicky Reid, SPFL Trust Chief Executive, said:

We’re extremely proud to have been chosen to deliver these vital Youth Hubs in partnership with the DWP across the country. Football clubs and their associated community trusts are places where many young people feel a strong sense of connection, making them a natural fit for this programme. These initiatives will play a crucial role in helping participants access the training and support they need to take the next step in their careers or education.

Youth Hubs will be expanded to over 360 areas across Great Britain over the next three years, from Manchester and Salford to Dundee and Newport.

The 80 new Hubs are launching across Scotland, Wales and England with delivery already well under way and the expansion seeing Youth Hubs open from November 2025.

Yesterday’s announcement is part of the £2.5 billion investment in the Youth Guarantee and changes to the Growth and Skills Levy to prioritise young apprentices, which together create 200,000 jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

This includes a Youth Jobs Grant worth £3,000 for employers for every young person they hire aged 18-24 who has been on UC for six months, an expanded Jobs Guarantee for 18-to-24-year-olds, and new foundation apprenticeships in key sectors.

These commitments come alongside the government’s expansion of its innovative ‘Pathfinder’ programme to Nottingham and the North East, following early success in Wakefield. Like the Youth Hub model, Pathfinders bring together local councils, mayors and health teams and partners to design employment support that reflects the specific needs, employers and job markets in each community.

The Pathfinder programme forms part of the government’s broader ambition to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to employment support, providing personalised, practical help to people before they reach crisis point.

These steps show the Government’s commitment to ensuring every young person has the opportunity to earn or learn.

Additional Information

Already open: (9)

Peterborough (Nov 2025), Portsmouth, Mansfield, Halton (Jan 2026); Torbay, Cornwall, Blaenau Gwent; (Feb 2026), Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham (Mar 2026).

Locations of new Youth Hubs to be delivered:

England: Kingston upon Hull; Hastings; Knowsley; South Tyneside; North East Lincolnshire; Thanet; East Lindsey; Boston; Bolton; Swale; Gateshead; Ipswich; Rossendale; Salford; Nuneaton and Bedworth; Bolsover; Dover; Gosport; Sefton; Southend-on-Sea; Bassetlaw; Folkestone and Hythe; Bury; Gravesham; North Tyneside; Basildon; Northumberland; Medway; Luton; Telford and Wrekin; Manchester; Fenland; West Lindsey; Tamworth; Gloucester; Eastbourne; King’s Lynn and West Norfolk; Newark and Sherwood; Brent; Newham; Amber Valley.

Wales:

Caerphilly; Rhondda Cynon Taf; Merthyr Tydfil; Torfaen; Neath Port Talbot; Newport; Denbighshire; Conwy; Wrexham; Isle of Anglesey; Pembrokeshire; Carmarthenshire

Scotland:

West Dunbartonshire; North Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; Clackmannanshire; South Ayrshire; Fife; Falkirk; West Lothian; North Lanarkshire; Dundee City.

Existing Youth Hubs

Note: There are 112 open Youth Hubs across 88 Local Authorities.