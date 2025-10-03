Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Major boost to economy through wedding law reform
In the biggest overhaul to marriage law since the 19th century, reforms are set to give marrying couples greater freedom and boost the economy by £535 million.
- Marrying couples to gain freedoms to get married in new locations – from beaches to castles
- Reforms to deliver £535 million injection into the economy creating up to 12,000 jobs
- Part of Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth
Marrying couples to have more freedom over how they say ‘I do’, with reforms allowing them to get married on beaches and at heritage sites.
Announced yesterday (2 October), it is estimated that the biggest overhaul to marriage law since the 19th century could also open up 12,000 jobs and add over £100 million to the public purse.
The reforms will give couples more choice in how they get married, making the process simpler, fairer and less costly, while ensuring the dignity and integrity of marriage is protected.
Under the reforms, couples will be able to marry in a wider range of locations provided venues meet strict standards of being appropriate and dignified.
These changes will mean marriage law reflects modern Britain, making it more straightforward for couples to have legally binding religious ceremonies - including Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu weddings - and allow non-religious groups, such as Humanists, to conduct legally binding ceremonies for the first time.
This will also be a significant boost to the economy as it is estimated the reforms could lead to a 3% increase in weddings in England and Wales, adding £535 million to the economy over the next 10 years, supporting 1,800 more businesses and delivering on the Plan for Change to kickstart growth.
Minister for Family Law, Baroness Levitt KC yesterday said:
Marriage is one of our country’s most celebrated traditions and our plans will allow couples to have the wedding day of their dreams.
Our reforms will protect the solemnity and dignity of marriage while providing more choice for couples and unlocking untapped opportunities for the economy.
Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones yesterday said:
Mine and my husband’s wedding day was incredibly special – personal, meaningful and an unforgettable celebration of our love. Every couple deserves the same.
Our wedding laws should match our country’s needs. These vital reforms will mean couples from all walks of life can celebrate their commitment without outdated restrictions getting in the way.
The reforms announced will see regulation of weddings shift away from buildings and onto the officiants running the ceremony, offering couples greater freedom to shape their big day.
Further information:
- Planned changes follow Law Commission recommendations from July 2022 to modernise marriage law and break down unnecessary barriers to weddings for engaged couples.
- The Government will undertake a consultation early next year.
- Legislation to reform marriage law will be introduced when parliamentary time allows.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-boost-to-economy-through-wedding-law-reform
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Introducing the GOV Reuse Library03/10/2025 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Nikola Goger, 2 October 2025 – cross government collaboration, Gov Reuse Library, Our services.
Lord Chancellor swearing-in speech: Rt Hon David Lammy MP02/10/2025 12:15:00
Full text of the speech given yesterday by the Rt Hon David Lammy MP as he was sworn in as Lord Chancellor at the Royal Courts of Justice.
New drive to enhance UK legal sector on world stage01/10/2025 09:15:00
A new specialist panel of experts to boost legal services exports was recently (29 September) announced by the Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy.
Major safety boost for frontline prison staff23/09/2025 10:15:00
Thousands of prison staff will be safer thanks to a new £15 million investment in protective body armour and Tasers as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
More sex offenders given chemical suppressants18/09/2025 17:10:00
Hundreds more sex offenders could be given chemical suppressants as part of the Government’s latest efforts to crackdown on sex crimes.
Hillsborough Law to ensure truth never concealed by state again16/09/2025 15:10:00
Landmark legislation a legacy for the 97 lost at Hillsborough and a tribute to the families that have fought for change.
How to assess whether your service is ethical12/09/2025 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Daniel Guy, 11 September 2025 – Our services, User Centred Design.
New remote face scanning tech to monitor offenders and cut crime10/09/2025 14:10:00
Thousands of criminals could be kept under additional surveillance by new technology to enhance how the Probation Service monitors offenders and cuts crime.