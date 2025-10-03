Major boost to economy through wedding law reform

In the biggest overhaul to marriage law since the 19th century, reforms are set to give marrying couples greater freedom and boost the economy by £535 million.

Marrying couples to gain freedoms to get married in new locations – from beaches to castles

Reforms to deliver £535 million injection into the economy creating up to 12,000 jobs

Part of Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth

Marrying couples to have more freedom over how they say ‘I do’, with reforms allowing them to get married on beaches and at heritage sites.

Announced yesterday (2 October), it is estimated that the biggest overhaul to marriage law since the 19th century could also open up 12,000 jobs and add over £100 million to the public purse.

The reforms will give couples more choice in how they get married, making the process simpler, fairer and less costly, while ensuring the dignity and integrity of marriage is protected.

Under the reforms, couples will be able to marry in a wider range of locations provided venues meet strict standards of being appropriate and dignified.

These changes will mean marriage law reflects modern Britain, making it more straightforward for couples to have legally binding religious ceremonies - including Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu weddings - and allow non-religious groups, such as Humanists, to conduct legally binding ceremonies for the first time.

This will also be a significant boost to the economy as it is estimated the reforms could lead to a 3% increase in weddings in England and Wales, adding £535 million to the economy over the next 10 years, supporting 1,800 more businesses and delivering on the Plan for Change to kickstart growth.

Minister for Family Law, Baroness Levitt KC yesterday said:

Marriage is one of our country’s most celebrated traditions and our plans will allow couples to have the wedding day of their dreams. Our reforms will protect the solemnity and dignity of marriage while providing more choice for couples and unlocking untapped opportunities for the economy.

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones yesterday said:

Mine and my husband’s wedding day was incredibly special – personal, meaningful and an unforgettable celebration of our love. Every couple deserves the same. Our wedding laws should match our country’s needs. These vital reforms will mean couples from all walks of life can celebrate their commitment without outdated restrictions getting in the way.

The reforms announced will see regulation of weddings shift away from buildings and onto the officiants running the ceremony, offering couples greater freedom to shape their big day.

Further information: