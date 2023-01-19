Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Major broadband rollout for Cornwall with £36 million awarded to Wildanet to connect thousands of rural premises
Thousands of people in rural Cornwall will get access to lightning-fast broadband after local supplier Wildanet was awarded £36 million from the government to roll out new connections.
- Contracts for local provider Wildanet will deliver lightning-fast broadband in South West and Mid Cornwall
- Move is part of the government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit and will see up to 19,250 hard-to-reach homes and businesses connected
- 200 jobs to be created in a further economic boost for the region
Thousands of people living and working in rural Cornwall will get access to lightning-fast broadband after local supplier Wildanet was awarded £36 million from the government to roll out new connections.
Two contracts, part of the government’s nationwide £5 billion Project Gigabit to supply hard-to-reach areas with better broadband, have been awarded to the Liskeard-based supplier. It will see up to 19,250 homes and businesses in South West and Mid Cornwall connected.
Work will start today to survey rural homes and businesses from Newquay to Fowey. Building work to connect those in need to the fastest broadband on the market is set to begin as early as this summer.
Project Gigabit is the biggest broadband rollout in British history. It will help communities to seize the benefits of gigabit-capable networks - speeds of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) - and be ready for the future. It will allow users to work, stream and use multiple smart devices online without a battle against bandwidth and the disruption often experienced with ageing networks.
The investment in the region reflects the government’s commitment to roll out gigabit broadband nationally and will help to create a level playing field for hard-to-reach communities and businesses around the county, bringing with it economic, environmental and social benefits for local people.
As a result of these new contracts, Wildanet expects to create 200 jobs on top of the 150 the company has created in the area already. This will include a range of skilled roles across the build operation - including network design, surveying and partner management - plus engineering and head office roles. There will also be indirect opportunities for local companies such as civil contractors and through the supply chain.
Digital Infrastructure Minister, Julia Lopez, said:
From Tintagel to Tredavoe, we are investing millions of pounds to connect almost 20,000 homes and businesses across Cornwall to lightning-fast broadband. This will generate growth and opportunity for people in the region’s rural communities.
The move is part of the government’s flagship £5 billion Project Gigabit programme to spread fast, reliable and fit for the future broadband to rural and remote communities in the UK.
Wildanet is already investing more than £50 million in an ultrafast broadband network across Cornwall and Devon - bringing fast, reliable internet to homes, businesses and communities. The new 10 Gbps network represents a significant technological leap for Cornwall. It is capable of speeds up to 100 times faster than the average internet speeds available in the county.
Wildanet’s Training Academy, and its well-established apprenticeship programme, will also continue to deliver skills to ensure that the jobs created through these contracts can be taken by people from the county.
Helen Wylde, Wildanet Chief Executive Officer said:
This is great news for remote communities in Cornwall as we continue to connect Cornwall’s homes and businesses to full fibre broadband in non-urban areas, with the economic and social transformation that brings.
The funding from the government will help to breathe new life into Cornwall’s rural communities and give people access to the opportunities that gigabit broadband provides. It will also send out a positive signal to remote communities across the country who, to date, do not have the broadband connectivity to benefit from the digital age that many of us now take for granted in our daily lives.
Wildanet undertakes to deliver on this project using the public funds provided through these awards as a key player for Cornwall, by Cornwall, and of Cornwall. We passionately believe that the funding provided by DCMS for these two vitally important infrastructure projects will assist Cornwall in growing its economy, connecting more people and businesses, and democratising digital services so that everyone can benefit from the opportunities that they present.
Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy, Louis Gardner, said:
We’ve been working closely with DCMS to progress these procurements and it’s good news that the two contracts have been awarded, bringing the benefits of access to ultrafast, full fibre broadband connections to more of Cornwall’s residents. This builds on the legacy of previous investments since 2011 through the Superfast Cornwall programmes, including existing 49% coverage of gigabit-capable full fibre, one of the highest in England for a rural county.
Visit Wildanet’s website for more information about this project and to find out if you are in an area that will benefit from this investment .
Notes to Editors
- Locations in line for connections include: The Lizard, Hayle, Praze-an-Beeble, Portloe, Fowey, Tintagel, Penwith, Otterham, Tredavoe, Mullion, Gweek, Praze-an-Beeble, Sennen Cove, Lelant, Angarrack, Trethosa, St Mawgan, Constantine, Bodmin, Luxulyan
- In 2022,Wildanet set up the Wildanet Academy to create local jobs for local communities. Wildanet is a Carbon Neutral Organisation, offsetting emissions through hydro-electric energy schemes and helping to plant thousands of trees in Cornwall. The company hopes to achieve B-Corp status in 2023
- As part of these and existing contracts, Wildanet is bringing digital inclusion to the excluded, through free WiFi in village halls and community centres, as well as an affordable social tariff
Local residents are encouraged to visit Wildanet’s website for more information about the Project Gigabit programme in Cornwall, check their address to find out if they are in an area that will benefit from this investment and register for updates.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-broadband-rollout-for-cornwall-with-36-million-awarded-to-wildanet-to-connect-thousands-of-rural-premises
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Birmingham 2022 contributes £870 million to UK economy17/01/2023 11:10:00
A new study reveals the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games contributed at least £870 million to the UK economy.
UK-wide funding confirmed to 2025 for the multi-sport grassroots facilities programme13/01/2023 11:05:00
The Government yesterday confirmed the allocation of a £230 million uplift to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for investment in football facilities across the UK.
Millions of homeowners and tenants to get better access to faster broadband06/01/2023 09:20:00
Almost all new homes in England must be built with gigabit broadband connections during construction
Channel 4 to remain publicly owned with reforms to boost its sustainability and commercial freedom05/01/2023 14:10:00
DCMS Secretary of State Michelle Donelan has concluded her business case review and announced that Channel 4 will not be sold
£3.6 million social prescribing funding to bolster mental health support and ease pressure on GPs23/12/2022 11:17:00
More than £3.6 million of government funding awarded to the National Academy of Social Prescribing to support mental health and wellbeing, including impacts of loneliness
Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan21/12/2022 14:25:00
DCMS Secretary of State answers your questions about how Bill will work to better protect people online.
UK tech sector retains #1 spot in Europe and #3 in world as sector resilience brings continued growth21/12/2022 11:15:00
UK tech industry demonstrated its resilience in 2022, reaching a combined market value of $1 trillion
Lord Parkinson speech at a reception to mark 70 years of the Waverley Criteria16/12/2022 13:20:00
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson recently (12 December 2022) outlined why these criteria have endured for 70 years.