Major changes to Blue Plaque schemes will see more of England’s ‘hidden heroes’ celebrated

Until now buildings which had been substantially altered or replaced since the person was connected to them were ruled out of receiving a Blue Plaque

Changes driven by the Culture Secretary will open up the scheme to a wider range of people, places and stories across England

Nominations for a National Blue Plaque are now open on Historic England’s website

The National and Greater London Blue Plaques schemes are being expanded to celebrate more inspirational people from across Britain, with nominations now open to the public, the Government has announced.

New criteria will allow blue plaques to be placed on buildings that have been substantially altered or replaced since a historical person or group was connected to them, including homes, shops, workplaces, community buildings and streets.

Previously, the criteria required a person or group to be associated with a building that was still in existence and not altered beyond all recognition. However, many brilliant people or groups throughout history have been connected to buildings that have since been redeveloped or demolished, including terraced houses and industrial factories. The changes will remove this barrier, opening the scheme up to a wider range of people, places and stories, helping to ensure more of Britain’s diverse history is represented. These include people connected to lost music and performance venues, former residents of demolished homes, and workers and innovators connected to former factories and workshops.

To be honoured with a blue plaque, a person or group must have significantly contributed to human welfare or happiness and/or made an exceptional contribution to their field. Sites for a blue plaque must have a strong connection to a historical person who must have been dead for at least 20 years, or to a group which was formed at least 20 years ago and is no longer functioning.

This year, £100,000 has been given to Historic England to support the programme and provide grants for community groups and grassroots organisations researching and developing nominations that address historic underrepresentation and improve geographical reach. Current projects include a partnership between charity Creative Lives and local archives across the East of England to uncover and share overlooked stories.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Throughout our history, it has been ordinary, extraordinary people who have built our country and created lasting change. From millworkers who fought for fair wages, safe working conditions and the rights of women to the Windrush generation who helped shape our NHS, transport, manufacturing industries and more - too often their contributions have been airbrushed from our national story. Until now, it was difficult to commemorate their achievements with a blue plaque. These rules were outdated, unfair, and do not reflect who we are as a nation. That’s why we have changed the rules so that we can properly commemorate the heroes who shaped our communities and changed our country for the better. I hope people across the country will come forward and nominate the people whose contributions are a vital part of our national story, and deserve to be told and remembered.

Professor David Olusoga Hon FBA:

English history has been shaped by women as well as men, by the poor as well as the wealthy and by people across England and not just those who lived in London. These welcome changes will liberate Historic England and English Heritage to celebrate the stories of England’s hidden heroes with their beloved blue plaques.

Ellie Djerir, Historic England’s Head of Participation Programmes, said:

Every community has people whose stories deserve to be remembered, but some of the buildings connected to them no longer stand. By widening the criteria of the National Blue Plaque Scheme, we can now celebrate more of the people who have shaped our history, wherever they lived and worked. With the opening of this year’s nomination window, we’re looking forward to seeing the people that the public put forward for a plaque, and working with community groups across the country to help bring those stories to light.

Matt Thompson, English Heritage’s Conservation, Curatorial and Learning Director, said:

English Heritage feels this change will offer greater flexibility to recognise a wider range of individuals whose achievements deserve to be celebrated. Our charity has long been committed to addressing the historic under-representation within the scheme and we have made significant progress. This work will continue and this change will bring more opportunities to further enrich the scheme and the streets of London.

Run by Historic England on behalf of DCMS, the National Blue Plaque Scheme builds on the success of the London blue plaque scheme and local schemes across the country. Launched in 2023, the scheme extends across the country, with twelve plaques now placed from Plymouth to Liverpool. The London scheme, run by the English Heritage, will also adopt the updated criteria from this round of nominations.

Recent people honoured by the National Blue Plaque Scheme include Daphne Steel, the first Black matron in the NHS; George Harrison, the lead guitarist of The Beatles; and Reverend Wilbert Awdry, creator of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Applications are now open for both schemes until 13th January 2027. Blue plaques from these nominations will be unveiled in 2027.

Notes to editors

Updated criteria can be found on Historic England’s and English Heritage’s websites. Nominations for Historic England’s National scheme can be here. Nominations for English Heritage’s London scheme can be made here.

Full list of blue plaques erected under the National scheme:

Daphne Steele; first Black matron in NHS - Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Clarice Cliff; ceramic designer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

George Harrison; The Beatles’ lead guitarist - Wavertree, Liverpool

Cary Grant; Hollywood actor - Bishopston, Bristol

Jack Leslie; pioneering Black footballer - Plymouth, Devon

Esmé Church; actress and director - Bradford, West Yorkshire

Reverend Wilbert Awdry; creator of Thomas the Tank Engine - Stroud, Gloucestershire

Judy Fryd; founder of Mencap - Harpenden, Hertfordshire

Mary Beale; pioneering female artist - Eastleigh, Hampshire

Mary Cartwright; celebrated mathematician - Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Frank Soo; England footballer of East Asian descent, Buxton, Derbyshire

Dorothea Bate; palaeontologist and archaeozoologist, Tring, Hertfordshire

Full list of English Heritage’s 2026 plaques in London: