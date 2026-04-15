Environment Agency
|Printable version
Major clean-up begins at notorious Kidlington waste site
- Also published by:
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
An estimated 21,000 tonnes of illegal waste to be removed after being dumped by criminal gangs
A major clean-up operation is now underway in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, where trucks have begun removing mountains of illegally dumped waste, the Environment Agency announced yesterday (Tuesday 14 April 2026).
The operation - led by the Environment Agency and carried out by Acumen Waste Services Ltd - will see an estimated 21,000 tonnes of commercial and household waste, including tyres, shredded plastic, and household rubbish, dug up and removed from the notorious illegal waste site.
Specialist teams will work at pace, shifting around 15 to 30 lorry loads a day to clear the site and tackle the damage caused by organised criminal gangs, in an operation expected to last around 6 months.
Criminals dumped the waste across 8,000 square metres of land near the A34 in Kidlington – an area larger than the pitch at Wembley Stadium. Environment Agency officers shut down the site in October 2025, and since then no further tipping has taken place.
Anna Burns, Environment Agency Area Director for Thames, said:
Yesterday marked a major step in clearing the Kidlington site and restoring the area for local people.
We are working to remove this waste as quickly as possible while continuing our investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Waste criminals should be in no doubt - this type of crime will not go unpunished.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:
The illegal waste dump in Kidlington is disgraceful. I have seen the immense scale of the site, which I am proud to say the government is now clearing up.
There has already been significant progress, with four arrests made in connection to the site.
Our wider Waste Crime Action Plan is cracking down on waste criminals by giving the Environment Agency new police style-powers and using new technology, like specialised drones, to prevent this criminality in the future.
Councillor Liz Leffman, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said:
It is a relief to everyone to see work begin in earnest to get this eyesore removed. A huge amount of planning and preparation has taken place between all agencies after action was taken to secure the site in late 2025.
I thank the county council and Cherwell district officers who have been involved in working with teams from other agencies with the Environment Agency in the lead role.
We all look forward to the day when all the waste has been removed and this corner of Oxfordshire can be restored to normality for people and wildlife alike.
The Environment Agency continues to progress its criminal investigation into the illegal dumping of waste at Kidlington. Since the dumping took place, four people have already been arrested by the Environment Agency and its partners - a vital step toward securing justice for the local community.
The clean-up operation comes as the government and Environment Agency continues its nationwide crackdown on organised waste crime. Last month, the government published its Waste Crime Action Plan, setting out a zero-tolerance approach with sweeping measures to take the fight to waste criminals. This includes issuing penalty points for drivers found to have illegally dumped waste, and giving the Environment Agency police-style powers to clamp down on offenders faster.
As part of the Environment Agency’s 10 Point Plan on Waste Crime, the organisation will act earlier to address illegal activity and deliver more consistent enforcement action. This includes suspending or revoking permits, making greater use of restriction notices and naming and shaming illegal waste operators.
The Environment Agency urges anyone that has information that may assist the Kidlington investigation to call their 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. Alternatively, they can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or the Crimestoppers website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-clean-up-begins-at-notorious-kidlington-waste-site
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Better flood protection target exceeded15/04/2026 16:15:00
New flood defences already operational, protecting homes through wet months and set to help prevent an estimated £10 billion in damage
Water pollution probes net £2.1m to improve River Trent catchment15/04/2026 12:20:00
Investigations by the Environment Agency into water pollution has brought a contribution of £2.1 million from Severn Trent Water Limited to a river charity.
Water voles to benefit from £300,000 Wessex Water enforcement15/04/2026 11:10:00
The Environment Agency has secured £300,000 from Wessex Water for the Yeovil Rivers Community Trust, to be used to improve habitat in the Upper Yeo catchment.
Crackdown on water companies delivers record funding to restore harm done to waterways14/04/2026 14:22:00
Record £8.5 million funding secured through enforcement action will be reinvested directly into repairing harm to rivers and habitats
Decade of transformation: Environment Agency marks £10 million milestone in fisheries restoration14/04/2026 09:15:00
Fishing licence income delivers £10 million of investment in fisheries since 2015.
United Utilities guilty plea to action that led to fish deaths13/04/2026 13:25:00
Following an Environment Agency investigation, United Utilities pleaded guilty to introducing thousands of fish into Bessy Brook, near Bolton, without a permit.
Faster approvals for clean energy projects to protect families from rising bills09/04/2026 14:22:00
The Environment Agency will take the helm as Lead Environmental Regulator to coordinate streamlined, joined-up advice.
Essex skip-hire boss and firm plead guilty to waste crime charges09/04/2026 13:20:00
'I don’t do e-mails' among excuses for not clearing overflowing skips.