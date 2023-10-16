Major commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings

The MOD will support major events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.

The Ministry of Defence will work with veterans’ charities and memorials to host major commemorations on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings next year.

Veterans of the Normandy campaign will be at the heart of official events on the 80th anniversary of D-Day: 6 June 2024.

They are invited to register with the Royal British Legion to express their interest in attending the commemorations.

The commemorative events will allow communities to come together to pay respect to those who died during the Normandy Landings and remember the sacrifices of those who took part in the operation.

On D-Day, 6 June 1944, the United Kingdom, the United States and their allies launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

By the end of the day the allies had established a foothold along the French coast to begin their costly advance to liberate northwest Europe, finally achieving victory over the Nazis a year later.

For the first time, the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, will host commemorations for a major anniversary of D-Day.

The memorial was part-funded by the UK Government and was inaugurated by President Macron of France and Prime Minister Theresa May during commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

Events will also take place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy, the final resting place of 4,144 members of British and Commonwealth service personnel who died during the Normandy Landings.

The Ministry of Defence will also support the traditional anniversary service at Bayeux Cathedral.

Members of the Armed Forces will lead the commemorations in June 2024 as veterans and special guests meet to remember those who gave their lives for the liberation of Europe during the Second World War.

The events will bring the UK and its allies together to remember our shared history as we recommit to working together to protect peace and security today.

Members of the public will be included in a campaign of events, tributes and broadcasts to ensure the whole country can pay respect to the fallen of D-Day.

More information about the commemorations will be announced next year.