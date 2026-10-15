Major drive to restore churches and revitalise heritage buildings in communities across England announced

74 heritage and faith buildings including churches, synagogues, town halls and castles will receive support from the Places of Worship Renewal Fund and the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund.

Major restorations will take place at national sites in the care of English Heritage, including Dover Castle, Osborne on the Isle of Wight, and Brodsworth Hall in Doncaster

Heritage sites that serve communities across England, from historic town halls to churches, synagogues, market halls and castles, are set for repair and renovation thanks to over £41 million of government investment.

The Places of Worship Renewal Fund and Heritage at Risk Capital Fund are part of the wider £1.5 billion Arts Everywhere Fund. Together, they will protect 74 sites at the heart of communities, reinvigorating local pride and ensuring people can continue to visit and benefit from their local heritage buildings long into the future.

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross announced the recipients of the two funds following a visit to Margate and Ramsgate, where the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund is helping to bring the Grade II listed Margate Museum and Old Town Hall back to life, and the Places of Worship Renewal Fund is facilitating urgent repairs to Ramsgate’s Church of St George.

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said:

Nothing tells the stories of our nation quite like the historic buildings at the heart of our communities. But too often they are a far cry from their former glory with leaking roofs and crumbling stonework. Thanks to this funding, the much loved buildings that fill our hometowns with character will be keeping the doors open to communities for years to come.

Places of Worship Renewal Fund

The first recipients of the new Places of Worship Renewal Fund, designed to support historic places of worship, range from nationally renowned minsters to churches and synagogues in areas of the greatest need. 51 recipients will share over £18 million and include:

The Church of St Elwyn in Hayle, Cornwall - the future of this Victorian church will be protected thanks to significant repointing and masonry repairs that will prevent water penetration, along with new rainwater systems that will stop water ingress problems returning in the future. Interior decorations and building fabric will also be restored to their former glory using traditional conservation methods.

Birmingham Cathedral, Birmingham - major works will halt the recent deterioration of the Cathedral’s famous tower and dome, securing its long-term stability. The conservation work will focus on ensuring the fabric of the iconic English-Baroque architecture is preserved for future generations.

Sir Moses Montefiore Memorial Synagogue, Grimsby - this remarkable synagogue will be supported to continue its ambitious programme of restoration, focusing on the structure of the ark within the late nineteenth century synagogue: the only remaining synagogue in Lincolnshire and South Humberside.

Heritage at Risk Capital Fund

Now in its second year, the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund helps save heritage buildings in the greatest need from at-risk status, with an emphasis on their role within communities. Nearly £13 million will support 20 recipients, including:

Margate Museum and Old Town Hall, Kent - the Grade II listed Margate Museum and Old Town Hall will be brought back into community use thanks to major structural repairs. The funding will enable the Museum to better protect and display its collections as well as improve public access. The vacant Old Town Hall will be adapted for a new use as a multi-functional community asset.

Former Post Office, Abingdon Street, Blackpool - funding will enable the first phase of a wider programme to bring the former Post Office back into use as a community-led cultural and creative hub. The grant will secure the structure of the building and progress plans for a future fit-out as a new community and cultural venue in central Blackpool.

The Heritage at Risk Capital Fund will also support three major national heritage sites with projects designed to keep them preserved for future generations, thanks to an additional £10 million across the remainder of this parliament. Dover Castle will benefit from restoration to its defensive fortifications. Brodsworth Hall in Doncaster will receive repairs to its roof to conserve the fabric of the building. Queen Victoria’s family residence Osborne on the Isle of Wight will also have major repairs to its roof.

Both funds give priority to areas of England which are in the greatest need, where fundraising can be most difficult and Government funding can have the greatest impact. The schemes are delivered by Historic England.

Emma Squire and Claudia Kenyatta, Co-CEOs, Historic England, said:

Historic places are at the heart of communities across England. They help shape the character and identity of the places we live, work and visit, and provide spaces where people can come together, connect and take part in community life. Through the first rounds of grants from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund and Places of Worship Renewal Fund, which we’re proud to steward on behalf of Government, we are investing over £41 million to support 74 projects across England. These grants will support historic buildings and places of worship that face significant repair and conservation needs.

Kate Logan, Acting Chief Executive at English Heritage, said:

Dover Castle, Osborne and Brodsworth Hall are amongst this country’s most important historic sites, landmarks in their local communities, and places that help us understand our national story. All three sites are in need of repair, and our charity is grateful to the Government for this vital support so that people can continue to enjoy them.

The Bishop of St Albans, Andrew Rumsey, the Church of England’s lead bishop for buildings said:

I am very glad to hear of those churches and cathedrals that have been successful in the first round of awards. These grants, to churches in areas of considerable need, will help pay for fabric repairs that enable worship, missional and social action to continue in our communities. They will relieve some of the fundraising burden felt by heroic local volunteers who care for our country’s built heritage.

Notes to editors: