Major flood risk management scheme completed in Bewdley

Environment Agency completes major flood defence scheme benefitting 50 properties in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

The Environment Agency has successfully completed the Beales Corner Flood Risk Management Scheme in Bewdley, Worcestershire. Delivering a major upgrade to the town’s flood defences that will benefit 50 properties and maintain access to businesses for decades to come.

The official opening took place on Friday 12 September 2025. The scheme was recently opened by Mark Garnier MP for Wyre Forest. The ceremony marked operational completion of the scheme with some minor landscaping work continuing after.

The 300-metre flood defence system runs from Pleasant Harbour House to Millside Court. It includes flood walls, gates and demountable barriers like Severnside. When flooding is predicted, trained Environment Agency teams will close flood gates and put up the demountable barriers to prevent floodwater from the Severn entering the area. Key roads in the town will now be dry at times of flood, helping to maintain access to schools.

Drone shot showing new flood wall during construction

Prior to the scheme temporary barriers were used, however they consisted of 2,000 individual parts and took up to 12 hours to fully install. The new permanent demountable defences provide a more sustainable long-term solution for the community.

The project has successfully balanced modern flood protection with preservation of Bewdley’s unique heritage character, including the Grade I listed Bewdley Bridge and the town’s conservation area. Glass panels fitted atop sections of the flood wall maintain uninterrupted views of the town whilst providing essential protection.

Bewdley has experienced repeated flooding in recent years affecting homes, businesses and key transport routes including Kidderminster and Stourport Road. The completion of this scheme marks a significant milestone for the town.

Drone shot of the River Severn revealing improved flood defences.

Anthony Perry, West Midlands Operations Manager at the Environment Agency, recently said:

We are thrilled that the much-needed flood risk management scheme at Beales Corner is operationally complete. Environment Agency flood risk teams have worked closely with residents in the town for decades. This new scheme will improve the lives for many people in the town, and it is comforting to know that future generations won’t have to live with the negative flood impacts those in the past have suffered.

Councillor Chris Rogers, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member for Housing, Health and Wellbeing with responsibility for Water Management recently said:

It is fantastic to see this important scheme completed, which means residents and businesses in Wribbenhall will enjoy a similar level of protection to Bewdley. The District Council has been pleased throughout to support the Environment Agency’s scheme, including granting planning permission in February 2023. We are grateful to local businesses and residents for their understanding during the disruption to traffic flows during the works.

Mark Garnier, Member of Parliament for Wyre Forest, recently said:

After 2 long years of disruption from works, but following many decades of misery for residents, it is a delight that we will be reaching completion of the flood defence works at Beale’s Corner in Bewdley. A huge amount of effort has gone into getting this done. The result? That both sides of the Severn in Bewdley will be protected from flooding, causing less disruption for our town.

Installing Piles for New Flood Defences.

This work follows on from a multi-million-pound project the Environment Agency completed in 2006 in the area. Demountable barriers were introduced to Severnside, on the west bank of the River Severn, to reduce flood risk to 300 homes and businesses. These barriers have been erected 29 times since 2006 and have prevented millions of pounds of flood damages as well as the negative social and environmental impacts of flooding. At the same time, Beales Corner trialled temporary barriers but protection was limited due to their height, resulting in the need for the major flood risk management scheme now in place.

