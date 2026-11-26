Competition & Markets Authority
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Major fragrance suppliers fined £85 million by the CMA for illegal collusion
3 fragrance suppliers broke competition law by coordinating their approach to pricing strategies and commercial negotiations.
- Firmenich, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances illegally shared information in order to refuse commercial requests from a major customer, Unilever, including price decreases. They also agreed not to hire each other’s employees who worked on Unilever’s account.
- Separately, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances coordinated the level and timing of their general price increases by exchanging sensitive information.
- The conduct covered fragrances found in everyday household products and perfumes that are bought by UK consumers.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has fined Firmenich, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) a total of £85 million for breaking competition law.
The companies, which have admitted breaking the law, supply fragrances used in branded everyday products found in all households across the UK, such as laundry detergent, washing-up liquid, cleaning products and shampoo. They also supply fine fragrances used in popular perfumes and colognes sold in UK stores and online to UK consumers.
The European Commission (EC) launched a parallel probe alongside the CMA and has today issued its own decision imposing fines for breaches of EU law. The CMA has worked in close cooperation with the EC as part of its investigation.
During its investigation, the CMA carried out unannounced inspections at the companies’ premises, gathered documents and information and interviewed witnesses.
Through their WhatsApp messages, telephone calls and other communications, the companies were found to have shared sensitive information and discussed proposed price changes and how to respond to commercial negotiations, rather than deciding their approaches independently. Some of these discussions took place at in-person “beer and curry” meetings in London.
Following its investigation, the CMA found that:
- Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF coordinated their pricing and commercial strategies when dealing with Unilever.
- The companies agreed not to recruit employees from each other’s teams working on Unilever’s account. This reduced the risk of disruption in their teams and reinforced coordination.
- Givaudan and IFF exchanged competitively sensitive information and coordinated their pricing strategies more widely across their fragrance businesses.
Typically, this kind of conduct raises the costs of doing business. Customers risk missing out of the benefits of competitively-priced inputs, which may ultimately feed through to higher prices for the consumers.
During the CMA’s investigation, all companies approached the CMA for leniency, and were granted this before settling with the CMA. This assisted the CMA’s investigation and means the companies cannot appeal the decision .
The CMA has imposed the following penalties:
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IFF (2 infringements): Combined total of £24,570,000
-
Givaudan (2 infringements): Combined total of £39,960,000
-
Firmenich (1 infringement): £20,640,000
Juliette Enser, Executive Director of Competition Enforcement at the CMA, said:
Suppliers must set their prices and commercial strategies independently of each other. Exchanging sensitive information with competitors can weaken competition and leave business customers facing costs. This may also have knock-on effects for consumers buying the final product, including the price they pay.
These were major international suppliers discussing information that should have remained confidential. Yesterday’s fines should be a clear warning for all businesses: competitors must compete, not coordinate behind closed doors.
More information can be found on the Anti-competitive conduct in relation to the supply of fragrances case page.
Notes to editors
- The competition legislation relevant to the CMA’s investigation and decision is the Competition Act 1998. The Chapter I prohibition of the Competition Act 1998 prohibits agreements, concerted practices and decisions by associations of undertakings which have as their object or effect the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition within the UK or a part of it and which may affect trade within the UK or a part of it unless they are excluded or exempt.
- The decision is addressed to Firmenich UK Limited and its parent company, Firmenich International Sàrl (formerly Firmenich International SA); Givaudan UK Limited and its parent company Givaudan SA; and International Flavours & Fragrances I.F.F. (Great Britain) Limited and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..
- Approaching the CMA for leniency has resulted in a fine reduction of 65% for IFF and 40% for Givaudan and Firmenich. Each of the companies also received a 20% fine reduction for settling with the CMA.
- As well as working closely with the EC, the CMA engaged with a number of other international counterparts during the investigation, including the Swiss Competition Commission and the US Department of Justice.
- Anyone who has information about a cartel is encouraged to call the CMA cartels hotline on 020 3738 6888 or email cartelshotline@cma.gov.uk. You could get a reward of up to £250,000 for information that leads to an investigation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-fragrance-suppliers-fined-85-million-by-the-cma-for-illegal-collusion
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