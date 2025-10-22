Welsh Government
Major funding boost for specialist housing scheme in Llanelli
A new specialist supported housing scheme in Llanelli is nearing completion after receiving more than £600,000 from the Welsh Government’s Housing with Care Fund (HCF).
The Welsh Government has allocated £60.5 million to the HCF for the 2025–26 financial year and has extended the programme through to March 2027, which aims to expand access to housing that supports independent living with tailored care services in Wales.
Thanks to this fund, a former pub on Bryn Road has been transformed into a shared supported housing scheme featuring five ensuite bedrooms—two of which are wheelchair accessible—alongside communal living, kitchen, dining and outdoor areas.
A dedicated staff room with sleep-in facilities ensures that 24/7 support can be provided when needed, promoting both independence and wellbeing for residents.
This initiative will enable five individuals with learning difficulties to access tailored support and live independently within the community. The scheme is designed to reduce reliance on costly residential placements and foster healthier, more inclusive living environments.
Carmarthenshire County Council first received £142,434 from the HCF to acquire the property, before recently receiving an additional £462,849 through the same fund to complete construction works.
Once finished, the property will become part of the council’s housing stock, increasing the supply of specialist supported accommodation in the area.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday commented:
This scheme is a powerful example of how we can transform lives through inclusive housing.
By strategically investing in specialist supported accommodation, we’re not only helping individuals live independently—we’re strengthening our communities and promoting dignity, choice, and wellbeing for everyone.
