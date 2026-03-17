Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Major funding boost to divert women from a life of crime
Thousands more vulnerable women trapped in a revolving door of crime will receive drug, employment and housing support as part of £31.6 million funding boost.
- Almost £32m investment for women’s services to tackle root causes of reoffending
- Life‑changing support will help female offenders get their lives back on track
- Fewer women sent to prison as Women’s Justice Board publishes landmark report
New government investment will enable women’s centres and charities across the country to deliver vital specialist help to female offenders, the overwhelming majority of whom are themselves victims of crime.
The multi‑year package represents a 50 per cent increase in funding to help women get clean, find work and accommodation, and move away from abusive relationships.
This support is key to cutting crime with evidence showing how more than two‑thirds of women in custody report being victims of domestic abuse, a factor which is a known indicator of crimes.
Further statistics show how more than half of female offenders have sustained brain injuries while roughly the same percentage have drug addictions.
Tackling these underlying issues and addressing the root causes of crime helps to prevent more victims and reduce the £18 billion overall cost of reoffending to the taxpayer.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy yesterday said:
Punishment must help women break away from lives of crime, not send them back to a prison cell time and again, disrupting their own lives and those of their children.
Today, I am making this landmark investment to help female offenders get their lives back on track and reduce reoffending. By helping women break free from addiction, abuse and homelessness, we are stopping future victims and making our streets safer.
The funding commitment comes as the Women’s Justice Board – formed of a panel of experts including former Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird and the Prison Reform Trust director Pia Sinha - publishes its independent report setting out how the Government can reduce the number of women in custody.
While women who commit the most serious crimes will always be sent to prison, custody should be a last resort. The report highlights how community alternatives to custody are more effective at tackling the root causes of crime and protecting the public.
This investment directly aligns with the board’s recommendation for sustainable investment in specialist services that prevent crime and make communities safer.
Anne Fox, CEO Clinks and Women’s Justice Board member yesterday said:
This announcement of increased funding for diversion is hugely welcome. We know that many women enter the criminal justice system following long histories of trauma, poverty, abuse and unmet health needs. This is need that can and should be addressed well before any initial contact with the CJS, and this funding will be crucial in supporting this work. Specialist women’s services across the voluntary sector are best placed to provide this much needed support.
This builds on recommendations made both by the Independent Sentencing Review and the Women’s Justice Board in its report published today, to fund diversion and support community services.
Natausha van Vliet, CEO of PACT, which runs Alana House Women’s Community Project, yesterday said:
This long‑overdue investment is hugely welcome. At Alana House we see how trauma, abuse and poverty pushes women into the criminal justice system, and this funding will enable us to support and empower more women to achieve positive, sustainable changes.
Community‑based, trauma‑informed support works — it keeps women safe, reduces reoffending and strengthens families. We look forward to working with partners to ensure this investment delivers real, lasting change.
The report also recommends greater use of Intensive Supervision Courts which the Government has committed to expanding — including a new site for female offenders in Liverpool, due to open later this year.
These crime‑cutting courts support offenders who have committed low‑level crimes and are also dealing with issues such as addiction or trauma.
They require participants to attend appropriate treatment and appear regularly before the same judge, who closely monitors their progress. Those who fail to comply face tough consequences, including time in prison.
Countries using this model have been shown to experience arrests for further offences drop by a third compared to offenders on a standard prison sentence.
As the Government looks to support the next phase of work to divert women from custody, the Women’s Justice Board will transition into a Women’s Justice Advisory Group, offering independent expertise as reforms develop.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-funding-boost-to-divert-women-from-a-life-of-crime
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
It started with a Quiz: Discovering a Different Kind of Strength13/03/2026 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Eva Horvathova, 11 March 2026 – a great place to work, International Women's Day.
Civil Procedure Rule Committee: Annual open meeting 8 May 202612/03/2026 13:15:00
Are you interested in observing the rule making process? The Civil Procedure Rule Committee is hosting the annual Open Meeting of the Committee on 8 May 2026.
Government launches new national Legal Advisors service for rape victims and expands Operation Soteria into the courtroom11/03/2026 10:15:00
Rape victims will have access to dedicated legal advice throughout the criminal justice process, while new project will look at shifting the focus of rape court cases from the victim to the perpetrator.
Government moves to protect children from abusive parents through new Courts and Tribunals Bill09/03/2026 12:20:00
Children will be better protected from abusive parents as the Government moves to abolish the presumption of parental involvement in the new Courts and Tribunal Bill – a landmark piece of legislation to fix the justice system after years of neglect.
Designing Digital Services for Everyone: Why LGBTQ+ History Still Matters06/03/2026 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Mark Stanley, 5 March 2026 – LGBTQ+ History Month.
New register for people convicted of child cruelty offences03/03/2026 15:17:00
Child cruelty convictions such as neglect and abandonment will face the same police notification requirements as registered sex offenders.
Splink or Swim: The Benefits of Being Small Enough To Fail26/02/2026 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Robin Linacre, 24 February 2026 – collaboration, Data, data quality, Innovation, Splink.
Landmark bill to deliver swifter justice for victims26/02/2026 09:05:00
Faster and fairer justice for victims is at the heart of the Courts and Tribunals bill